Jokowi’s government debt reaches Rs 6,074 billion, can it pay?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) published the total government debt in the era of the president Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) in December 2020, namely Rs.6,074.56 billion. Thus, the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product ( PDB) reached 38.68%. Debt comes from domestic debt plus external debt. Special staff of Finance Minister Yustinus Prastowo said Indonesia has the ability to repay debts because the tax revenue to debt ratio is better than other countries. “We’re relatively better off and the ratio of government revenue or tax revenue to our debt is pretty good compared to many countries,” Yustinus said in a Presidential Office of Personnel webinar. Among, Wednesday (24/2/2021). Also Read: Jokowi Vowed To Stop Beef Imports, What’s The News Now? He noted that over the past 10 years (2010-2019), the central government debt ratio has been maintained at 30% of gross domestic product (GDP). Unless, he continued, in 2020 the percentage would increase to 38.7% due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the total debt of the central government in the era of President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) reaching IDR 6,074.56 trillion, the issuance of IDR Government Securities (SBN). 5 221.65 trillion and loans of Rp. 852.91 trillion. In his presentation, Indonesia’s tax revenue to debt ratio in 2018 reached 38.32%, still better than neighboring countries like Malaysia which reached 21.83%, Singapore 11.93%. In fact, Thailand reached 35.73%, the Philippines 36.98% and Brazil 14.05%. Also Read: When Jokowi Promises To Stop Soy Imports And The Reality Now “We are under Turkey, South Africa, but we are much better than Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, which means we have a greater capacity to repay our debts,” said Yustinus. The government, he said, would take care of it debt service ratio (DSR) in order to have the capacity to pay in particular the external debts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos