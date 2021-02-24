Head of Prodem: Jokowi increased the time, people are being punished and people have asked to be informed





RMOLBANTEN President Joko Widodo’s visit to Maumere, which took place with a crowd, appeared to slap the government’s commitment to adhere to health protocols (pranks) amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Widely distributed video shows local people are ignoring health protocols. They were ignorant and always huddled together to meet President Joko Widodo in person. Pro-Democracy Activists’ Network Council (Prodem) chairman Iwan Sumule said the crowd showed the local government’s negligence in enforcing regulations on the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). “In the video, it appears that there are no pranks, the masses are not wearing masks, showing that the local government is not enforcing PPKM procedures and regulations as requested by the central government,” he said. declared Tuesday Iwan Sumule on his Twitter account (23/2). This incident was also peppered with the act of giving packages by President Joko Widodo from the roof of a car with an open hood. “The reason was spontaneity, and there was also the throwing of packages on the crowd by Jokowi,” he continued. This incident also shows the difference in treatment of the police in the eyes of the population. Indeed, several cases of violation of previous health protocols often ended up in court. “With the same behavior shown by President Jokowi, people were sentenced. They did not respect provocations and the PSBB (now PPKM). Equal rights and obligations in law and government mandated by the constitution of 1945 has been betrayed, ”said Iwan Sumule. “People are punished, people are asked to know,” said Iwan Sumule. Not only that, the lack of action by law enforcement officials also seemed a betrayal. Regarding the crowd event, the State Palace opened its voice. Presidential Secretariat protocol, press and media deputy Bey Machmudin said the incident occurred in Maumere when President Jokowi was on a working visit to inaugurate the Napun Gete dam. Along the way, residents waited by the side of the road and approached the car the president was carrying. “When the series slowed down, people advanced in the middle of the road, causing the procession to stop. The car used by the president can be opened, so that the president can greet the audience and remind people to use masks, ”Bey told reporters. [dzk]

The video of the president’s visit was greeted by a crowd:











