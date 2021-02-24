Bidens China War | Chronicles

Don’t look now, but a serious conflict is brewing with china, infinitely more dangerous than anything to do with Russia or Iran. The problem? China may have developed the ability to militarily defeat the United States and control the Far East.

“American policy between the end of the cold war and 2017”, former national security adviser to Trump HR McMaster recently stated, “was based on a mistaken assumption: that China, having been welcomed into the international order, would play by the rules and, as it prospered, liberalize its economy and ultimately its form of governance.” “

China’s aggressive approach towards India, China, and Taiwan in recent months, as well as the increased police state of the Communist Party of China (CCP), leads McMaster to believe that “strategic competition between the United States and China will persist, because of the divergent nature and objectives of our political and economic systems. “

This emerging crisis revolves around China’s claim owning most of the South China Sea and the rich resources that exist there, including about 11 billion barrels of undeveloped oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The sea lanes that cross the South China Sea are the busiest in the world, and satellite imagery reveals China’s increased efforts to reclaim the area through naval base expansion and military fortification threaten the many countries that depend on these waterways.

However, an internal factor must be taken into account, namely, opposition to Xi Jinping of within the CCP, as well as part of the Chinese population as a whole. This opposition was born in March 2018 when term limit abolished for high-level positions, allowing officials to essentially run China for life.

With opposition to Xi Jinping and his assembly into a coterie, Xi ordered the People’s Liberation Army to improve combat readiness, possibly in preparation for an invasion of Taiwan. Taking control of Taiwan and turning the South China Sea into a virtual Chinese lake would generate patriotic pride for the Chinese people and renew their support for Xi Jinping. Under Xi, China returns to its Maoist past, as it did declared, “If we lose Mao, we lose the glorious history of the party.”

Although the United States provided Taiwan with first-rate defensive weapons, the island nation would not last long in a war with China without significant assistance from the United States. only takes three days in China overwhelm Taiwan, several former Obama administration officials recently noted. Likewise, analysts like Ian Easton, senior director of the Project 2049 Institute, have studied the scenario of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan for years. Most of them also believe that China would defeat Taiwan before the United States could provide any meaningful aid.

Is President Joe Biden ready to take on this challenge of Churchillian proportions?

Biden relies heavily on his longtime advisers, one of whom is Secretary of State Antony Blink. Blinken was a supporter of the war against Iraq in 2003; was a strong supporter of the US intervention in the 2011 civil war in Libya, even though Biden opposed it; and advocated for much greater US military involvement in the civil war in Syria and opposed the withdrawal of US troops from that country.

During his early days as US Secretary of State, Blinken engaged in discussions with his counterparts in Asia, the Pacific and Europe, including defending against China in the South China Sea and the ‘Indo-Pacific. Blinken categorically rejected Chinese claims over the South China Sea, which was also the position taken by Trump’s last Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

On February 10, Biden announced the creation of a Pentagon task force to review China’s policy, which would be headed by Special Assistant to Defense Secretary Ely Ratner, a longtime Biden and China staffer. Ratner worked in a Hawkish think tank, the Center for a New American Security. Despite the Trump administration’s harsh approach to China, Ratner considers it insufficiently harsh. In September 2020, he co-wrote a titled op-ed “Trump has been weak on China, and the Americans have paid the price.”

The United States is the only country that could resist China, excluding Russia, which is a friend of China. But what could the United States do? He would not dare to launch missiles in Chinese cities, which could cause the Chinese to launch nuclear missiles at the U.S. The U.S. Navy could try to block China to cripple its trade, but this is doubtful because the China could sink much of the US Navy via waves of land bombers.

The problem for the United States is that China seems to be ahead of our country in its spatial capacity. China is advancing with the development of missiles and electronic weapons that could target satellites in low and high orbits. In fact, China already has operational ground missiles that can hit satellites in low earth orbit, according to a US Department of Defense report released in September 2020.

“China has the most active ballistic missile development program in the world,” Forbes recently noted. They also “used stolen American technology to develop at least three types of high-tech weapons to attack the power grid and key technologies that could cause a surprise ‘Pearl Harbor” attack that could cause a deadly power outage in all the countries. There is no nation more dependent on its satellites for national, economic, communications and navigation security than the United States.

What would happen if Taiwan was part of China? “Despite its limited international presence, it’s hard to overstate strategic importance in the United States and an increasingly assertive China ”, a 2019 article by Atlantic Notes.

The island’s location, economy, and security are all critical to U.S. interests, and if Taiwan becomes part of China, as Beijing has insisted, China will instantly become a Pacific power, controlling some of the most advanced technologies in the world. , and have the ability to stifle oil shipments to Japan and South Korea – a lever she could use to demand the closure of U.S. military bases in both countries. Indeed, Beijing would likely be able to achieve its goal of forcing the United States out of Asia.

With the conquest of Taiwan, China would become the most powerful country in the world. Instead of the “American century”, the 21st The century would be the “Chinese century”. Will Americans have to learn to bend?