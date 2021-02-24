Imran Khan officiates the wedding of his cousin Zayn Marie, check out new photos of Aamir Khan’s reclusive nephew here





Actor Aamir Khan’s reclusive nephew Imran Khan celebrated the wedding of his cousin Zayn Marie. See the new photos here.

Former recluse actor Imran Khan celebrated the recent wedding of his cousin Zayn Marie. On Tuesday Zayn took to Instagram to share new photos from her wedding festivities, which took place earlier this month.

“Mum, Abbu and Poggy are with me down the aisle,” she captioned her last post, which showed her, flanked by her parents, in what appears to be a second ceremony, held in accordance with Christian traditions. In one of the images, Imran could be seen smiling at the altar.

Zayn in his previous post had shared more photos of the Christian ceremony, noting that Imran Bhai officiated it. She wrote: “To have and to hold, and to make faces with it, forever.” Imran Bhai officiated our ceremony, Mom put Puddle on our wedding cake (zoom in to spot it), I surprised him by singing Simply The Best and giving him long handmade gifts instead of a alliance because he did not want it. I sobbed, he cried, everyone cried with laughter … there was not a dry eye in the house !!! The happiest personal day I could have asked for. “

Imran, his uncle Aamir Khan, Aamir Kiran Rao’s wife and daughter Ira all attended the wedding ceremony earlier in February. Zayn is the daughter of Aamir’s cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan. She made her acting debut with Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer last year. Ira and Aamir, also attended a “movie premiere” from their home.

It was recently revealed that Imran had decided to quit acting, after being absent from the stage for several years. He made his adult acting debut with Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na in 2008. His last outing was Katti Batti in 2015. His friend, Akshay Oberoi, said in an interview last year that Imran had all the qualities of a director.

