PM Narendra Modi remembers J Jayalalithaa on his birthday





New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has made “notable efforts” to empower “our nari shakti“Or the power of women,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, remembering the late leader on her 73rd birthday. In a tweet posted today, he also said that she was admired for his pro-people policies. The Prime Minister’s message comes at a time when the state is preparing for its next assembly polls with his party, the BJP, in alliance with its AIADMK, the incumbent. In remembrance of Jayalalithaa Ji on her birthday. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and her efforts to empower the oppressed. She also made remarkable efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my many interactions with her. pic.twitter.com/nyV3xz1Lb8 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2021 One of the two key pillars of Tamil Nadu politics until her death in December 2016, just over a year after the fifth term as Chief Minister, Ms. Jayalalithaa was also known as “But“(mother and”Puratchi Thalaivi“(Revolutionary leader). She was serving a consecutive sentence when she fell ill and later died. Despite major differences within AIADMK after his death, the party came to present an image of unity and successfully led the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy. While state polls are now expected in April, the DMK opposition is keen to move its party. His former close associate, VK Sasikala, who was convicted in a case of disproportionate assets with the late leader, has returned to state policy after serving his sentence and could be seen as an X factor in future polls . The BJP, which still has only a marginal presence in the state, seeks this time to cause a sensation. Whether or not attempts to leverage Ms. Jayalalithaa’s popularity work for her as it does for AIADMK is still debatable.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos