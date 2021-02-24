Boris Johnson Considering Covid Digital Certificates in Theater Bars





Boris Johnson is considering Covid digital certificates to reopen bars and theaters. BORIS JOHNSON plans to use a mobile phone app that could serve as a Covid passport to allow people to enter pubs, theaters and live events. The Prime Minister would consider proposals that would allow businesses, hospitals or schools to require proof that a person has been vaccinated or has tested negative for the virus. One idea would see the existing NHSapp used for the Test and Trace scheme evolve into a Covid-19status certificate. It could show vaccination and test information. The application could potentially be used to access theaters, cinemas, sports venues and music festivals or pubs and restaurants. The system could also be used by companies to determine which staff can return to the office. The Prime Minister admitted yesterday that there were deep and complex issues surrounding certificates of status. Ministers had denied for weeks that such a program was being considered for anything other than travel abroad. It comes as the PL delivered its “ road map ” speech on Monday, February 22. A new four-step plan to facilitate England’s lockdown could see all legal limits on social contact lifted by June 21, if strict conditions are met. Shops, hairdressers, gyms and open-air hospitality could reopen on April 12 in England according to plans laid out by the Prime Minister. As of May 17, two households could be allowed to mix in homes, while the rule of six could apply in places like pubs. This requires four tests on vaccines, infection rates, and new coronavirus variants to be met at each step. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs the plan was meant to be “prudent but irreversible” and that at every step decisions would be guided by “data, not dates”. There was “no credible road to a zero Covid Britain or even a zero Covid world,” he said. Thank you for taking the time to read this news article Boris Johnson is considering Covid digital certificates in a bid to reopen bars and theaters. For more daily UK news, daily Spanish news and global news visit Euro Weekly News homepage.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos