CM rules out differences between party lawmakers – Journal





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday dispelled the impression that there were differences among lawmakers in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over the Senate elections.

Calling such rumors unfounded, fabricated and contrary to realities on the ground, he said the PTI was a party of sincere, dedicated and committed workers who remained loyal to Imran Khan’s ideology.

They will also do so in the future, he said, according to a statement.

The chief minister said PTI lawmakers would not betray the party leadership in any way. He said that during the meeting of PTI lawmakers with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Peshawar Governors’ House on Monday, there was complete unity and harmony and all lawmakers were on the same page. He added that lawmakers have reiterated their commitment to support the party’s candidates in the upcoming Senate elections.

Mahmood Khan says opposition will suffer setback in Senate polls

The chief minister said that during the meeting, all party parliamentarians restored confidence in the party leadership and approved its decisions regarding the nomination of candidates for the senatorial elections.

Complete unity and harmony exists among PTI parliamentarians with regard to the decisions of the parties that will continue to exist in the future as well, he said. He added that parliamentarians and PTI workers had an ideological attachment to the party and held firmly to their leaders.

The chief minister said the opposition parties were trying to win the Senate elections by unfair means, but they would not succeed.

He added that the opposition would get a setback in the Senate elections.

Khan said the PTI believed in the transparency of the electoral process and that is why he proposed holding Senate elections by show of hands. He said opposition parties opposed it because they did not want fair play and transparency in the elections.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shah Farman on Tuesday extended the session of the provincial assembly indefinitely. The meeting has been extended by notice issued here by the meeting secretariat.

It is relevant to mention here that the speaker had adjourned the meeting indefinitely on January 25.

In accordance with parliamentary traditions, the provincial government is likely to convene the session before the senatorial elections to hand over the assembly building to the Pakistan Election Commission for the holding of the ballot boxes.

PML-N MPA elected by Nowshera Ikhtiar Wali Khan is likely to be sworn in at the session that will be called before the senatorial elections.

Posted in Dawn on February 24, 2021

