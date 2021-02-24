[Cek Fakta] Jokowi is reportedly back in the 2024 presidential election, will people be very happy? Here’s a fact check





Information has circulated that Joko Widodo will return to the 2024 presidential election. This news is circulating on social networks. Facebook account Ansyah Ferry shared the news on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The account posted an article titled: “Jokowi is advancing again in the 2024 presidential election, people will be very happy because the Indonesian people like him very much,” download Ferry Ansyah’s report on a group called JOKOWI PRESIDENT KU. Is it true that Jokowi will return to the 2024 presidential election and the people will be happy? Here’s a fact check. What do you think of this article? Happy





Look for: According to the research results, the claim that Jokowi will return to the 2024 presidential election and the people will be happy is false. In fact, the title of the article has been edited. Reported Turnbackhoax.id, the original title of the article is “Jokowi is returning to the 2024 presidential election? The people will be very angry!” who is loaded on the site fin.co.id on February 17, 2021. This can be seen from the similarity of the cover photo showing Jokowi wearing a white shirt with a pin on the left. The article only contained the opinion of the executive director of Indonesia Political Review (IPR), Ujang Komarudin, who responded to rumors that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would return to participate in the 2024 presidential election. Title of the changes / changes. The original title of the article is “Jokowi back to the 2024 presidential election? People will be very angry! “Posted on fin.co.id on February 17, 2021.” Turnbackhoax.id wrote in its report. Meanwhile, the cover photo for the article is from the Press, Media and Information Office (BPMI) of the Presidential Secretariat. This photo can be found in the article titled “Wanting the KPK to be stronger, President Jokowi does not accept a number of substances for the revision of the KPK law” published setkab.go.id September 13, 2019. In the photo, President Jokowi delivers a press release regarding the revision of the KPK law at the State Palace. Conclusion: According to the research results, the claim that Jokowi will return to the 2024 presidential election and the people will be happy is false. In fact, the title of the article has been edited. This information is classified as a manipulated content hoax. The manipulated content usually contains edits from information published in credible mainstream media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content in order to outwit audiences. Reference: https://fin.co.id/2021/02/17/jokowi-kembali-maju-di-pilpres-2024-rakyat-akan-sangat-marah/

Source: https://setkab.go.id/ingin-kpk-lebih-kuat-presiden-jokowi-tidak-setuju-sejotal-subtansi-revisi-uu-kpk/ * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that indicates a hoax or a rebuttal of the fact check results then report it via email[email protected]or WA / SMS to the number082113322016 (VAN)







