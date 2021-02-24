Donald Trump predicts the return of Tiger Woods; Obama says never count Tiger





Former US President Donald Trump has predicted that Tiger Woods, his occasional golf partner, will recover from serious injuries sustained in a car crash on Tuesday and return to the PGA Tour.

“He will be back. I have no doubt. He will be back,” Trump told Fox News Tuesday.

Woods received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump in 2019 just weeks after winning the Masters for his 15th major title and the first since the 2008 US Open.

“It’s very tragic,” Trump said. “He’s made a lot of progress from that day forward and then it’s got to happen.

“He’s been through a lot, but he’s had an amazing life and he’s going to continue to have an amazing life.

“He’ll get over it and it’s bad enough for the legs, I understand. He’ll find a way. He’s a wonderful person.”

Woods also earned praise from fellow former president and golf partner Barack Obama, who tweeted his support for the 45-year-old golf legend.

“I send my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight – here’s a speedy recovery for the GOAT (greatest of all time) of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s from never count Tiger. ”

Woods overcame four back operations to make a comeback that culminated with the 2019 Masters victory and his most recent 2019 Zozo Championship victory in Japan – a victory that tied him with Sam Snead on an all-time record of 82 career victories in the American PGA.

Trump noted how golf events attract much higher TV ratings when Woods is playing.

“All I’m saying is get better and get out, because we all miss him. We need Tiger,” Trump said. “Very few people cause this kind of phenomenon.”

