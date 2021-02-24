PM Narendra Modi Says Farmers’ Tenacity and Passion is Inspiring as PM-KISAN Program Ends 2 Years Today | Personal finance news





New Delhi: As Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) finished two years on Wednesday (February 24), PM Narendra Modi said the tenacity and passion of the farmers is inspiring. Appreciating the hard work that the country’s farmers are doing tirelessly, PM Modi on the occasion of PM-KISAN’s second anniversary tweeted: “On this day, 2 years ago, the PM-Kisan program was launched. with the aim of ensuring a dignified life. and prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to feed our nation. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring. “ On that day 2 years ago, the PM-Kisan program was launched with the aim of ensuring a dignified life as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to feed our nation. The tenacity and passion of our farmers is inspiring. #KisanKaSammanPMKisan pic.twitter.com/ycaod6SP0T Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2021 “Our government had the honor of inaugurating a historic increase in PSM. We are doing everything we can to double the income of farmers. You can find insightful content on the NaMo app, offering insight into the work being done for farmers, ”PM Modi wrote. Our government has had the honor of inaugurating a historic increase in PSM. We are doing everything we can to double the income of farmers. You can find insightful content on the NaMo app, offering insight into the work being done for farmers. #KisanKaSammanPMKisan pic.twitter.com/pHxqY3NBPq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2021 The PM-KISAN program was launched with the aim of increasing farmers’ income by providing income support to all farm owner families across the country, to enable them to cover expenses related to the agriculture and related activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three 4-month installments of Rs 2,000 directly to farmers’ bank accounts, subject to certain exclusion criteria related to higher income status . The program was officially launched on February 24, 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a grand ceremony in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The program initially provided income support to all families of small and marginal farmers across the country, holding cultivable land up to 2 hectares. Its scope was then widened from June 1, 2019 to cover all farming families in the country, regardless of the size of their land. Live #mute Wealthy farmers have been excluded from the scheme such as taxpayers in the last tax year, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants etc. and retirees retirees drawing at least Rs 10,000 per month (excluding MTS / Class IV / Group D employees). Special arrangements have been made for northeastern states where land ownership rights are communal, forest dwellers and Jharkhand, which do not have up-to-date land records and restrictions on land transfer.







