The flags of the United States and China are displayed on the American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC) booth during the China International Services Trade Fair in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. Jason Lee | Reuters

BEIJING A recent US strategy paper on China that was widely read in Washington, DC, elicited only a fleeting response in Beijing where limited public debate focused on one point: the author focused on deceived about China. “The Longer Telegram” released at the end of Januaryproposed how the new US administration should deal with the rise of Chinaby by presenting a detailed critique of the Communist Party government under President Xi Jinping. An effective US approach to China requires “the same disciplined approach it applied to the defeat of the Soviet Union,” according to the newspaper. “US strategy must remain focused on Xi, his inner circle and the Chinese political context in which they rule.” The anonymous author is a “former senior official in the US government”, according to the DC Atlantic Council based think tank who published the long article. The play attempts to echo a historic document that shaped Washington’s policy on the Soviet Union called the “Long Telegram” it was sent from Moscow in February 1946 on the dawn of the Cold War. So far in Beijing, the main state media have not discussed the document much, except for the loud state-backed tabloid Global Times, and even then, almost entirely in English. “‘Longer Telegram’, an advanced stage hegemonic farce,” read the title of an editorial. On the official news site of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, an article in Chinese described the strategy piece as having an outdated mindset and pitted its vision of the country against a recent state media report on Chinese woman ability to move out of poverty.

US strategy must remain focused on Xi, his inner circle, and the Chinese political context in which they lead anonymous The longer telegram

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in response to a question from a Global Times reporter, criticized “The Longer Telegram” for its call to contain China. The ministry said, according to an official translation, that such comments against the ruling Communist Party were “a collection of rumors and conspiracy theories” and that attempts to drive US-China relations into conflict would result in a ” total failure “. The sparse state-level comments come as tensions rise between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies and run by very different government systems. “The Longer Telegram” has sparked much controversy in the US foreign policy world, with critics claiming the newspaper distorts China and puts too much emphasis on Xi’s role. But many agree with the paper’s call for more thoughtful US policy on China.

This growing cohesion around a stronger American stance on China is a source of concern in Beijing. “The Longer Telegram” does not represent Chinese reality and is not a good starting point for dialogue, said Shen Yamei, deputy director and associate researcher in the US department of the think tank China Institute of International Studies. According to Shen, the newspaper’s mistake is that it is not applicable in this situation, since China has not said it wants to replace the United States. She added that it is the United States. United who care whether they will lose their central position in the world. Critics say that China’s state-dominated system was granted permission to join the World Trade Organization in 2001 without quickly embracing the kind of free-market, rules-based system that countries like the United States advocated.

A story of the long telegram

To counter these developments, “The Longer Telegram” said the United States should establish clear red lines and national security points for Beijing which, if crossed, would induce a firm American response. Some of those red lines include a Chinese military attack or an economic blockade on Taiwan, according to the report, which also says the United States should more firmly repel any Chinese threat to America’s global communications systems. The author of the original “Long Telegram” in 1946 was the American diplomat George Kennan, who responded from Moscow to a question from the US State Department on Soviet foreign policy. Kennan published a similar article the following year in Foreign Affairs magazine under the pseudonym “X” and in 1952 began a brief term as ambassador of the United States in Moscow. In his article, Kennan argued that the Russians were determined to expand the Soviet system around the world and to oppose coexistence with the West. He felt that rather than appeasing, the United States should push for cooperation with the Soviet government, even its internal collapse. For more than 70 years, including the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States ruled a so-called liberal world order in which international institutions set the rules for a world system. That has started to change over the past decade or so, with China’s growing economic and technological clout, alongside former US President Donald Trump’s isolated approach to foreign policy.

The online response