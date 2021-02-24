



Donald Trump may soon have to respond to allegations of sworn rape. image: Pexels

FORMER US President Donald Trump is facing two defamation cases involving allegations of sexual misconduct that may move faster now that he is no longer in office. It comes as Trump’s attempt to block the publication of his tax returns has been quashed.

In December, during a visit to New York City, writer E Jean Carroll says she went shopping with a fashion consultant to find the best outfit for one of the most important days of her life when she will be face to face with a man she accuses of raping her decades ago, former United States President Donald Trump.

The author and journalist hopes that this day will come this year. Her attorneys are seeking to file a lawsuit against Trump over the allegation Carroll brought against the former president in November 2019 after denying her accusation that she fell in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. that he had never known Carroll and accused her of lying to sell his new book. , adding: Shes not my type.

Carroll has revealed that she plans to be there if Trump is impeached. I live at the moment to enter that room to sit across from him, Carroll told Reuters news agency in an interview. I think about it every day.

Carroll, 77, a former columnist for Elle magazine, is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit and a retraction of Trump’s statements. This is one of two libel cases involving allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump that may move faster now that he has stepped down as president. While Trump was in office, his lawyers delayed the case in part, arguing that his office’s urgent duties made it impossible to respond to civil lawsuits.

The only obstacle to pursuing the civil suit was that it was the president, said Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor and now adjunct professor of clinical law at New York University School of Law.

I think the judges will feel it is time to take action in these cases, said Roberta Kaplan, lawyer for Carrolls.

It is understood that a lawyer for Trump and another representative for the former president have not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

At least 26 women have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, including assault, since the 1970s.

A host of women went public with their accusations following the October 2016 publication of the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump was heard bragging about grabbing women’s genitals in 2005. Some of the accusers of Trump made their stories public months before the tape was released, and yet more came in the following months.

Trump has broadly dismissed the allegations, which include harassment, trial and error, and rape, as “fabricated” and politically motivated accounts pushed by the media and his political opponents. In 2016, he vowed to prosecute all his accusers. In some cases, Trump and his lawyers have suggested that he could not engage in the alleged behavior with certain women because he was not physically attracted to them.

“All the women lied when they came forward to harm my campaign,” the Republican presidential candidate said at a rally in 2016. “Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All these liars will be prosecuted after the elections. “

Former US President Bill Clinton has been removed from office.

Bill Clinton’s legacy will always be marred by his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, who said that while Clinton had “taken advantage” of her, their relationship was consensual. A sexual harassment trial against Paula Jones also led to charges of perjury and abuse of power which resulted in Clinton’s impeachment.

