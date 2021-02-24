Chris Gayle reacts to Imran Khan being Pakistani PM, PBKS drummer leaves fans amused





West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is one of the most flamboyant cricketers in the world. The southpaw never ceases to amaze his fans with his antics on and off the pitch. As expressive as he is with the bat, the West Indian is also vocal with his words. Gayle doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind and is extremely sincere by nature.

PSL 2021 live: Chris Gayle claims to be head of all prime ministers

Gayle, who recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the sixth edition of the Pakistani Super League, was there again with a hilarious reaction to former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan who was the country’s prime minister. Recently, in an interview during PSL 6, speaking of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Gayle said it was fantastic to see a cricketer as Prime Minister.

However, he revealed that in the Caribbean it is totally different as each island has its own Prime Minister. Gayle further joked that he was the original Prime Minister of the entire Caribbean because he was the “ruler of the universe”. The left-hander has said that with all due respect to all the Caribbean prime ministers he loves, he is the current prime minister. Gayle’s comments left a lot of hysterics on social media, as they stayed true to Gayle’s fearless and flamboyant style as well as nature.

Meanwhile, Gayle is expected to return to the West Indies squad for the upcoming West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series. The cricketer has already interrupted his stint for the 2021 PSL season for the Quetta Gladiators to return to the Caribbean. The Antilles vs Sri Lanka 2021 series includes three T20Is, as many ODIs and two tests which are scheduled to start on March 3 in Antigua.

The last time Chris Gayle played in an international game for the West Indies was in August 2019 against the visiting Indian team. If the cricketer is selected by Cricket West Indies for their home series against Sri Lanka, it will mark his return to the international stage after a gap of almost two years.

Chris Gayle IPL season 2021

Gayle is expected to reprise his role for the recently revamped Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2021 Indian Premier League season (IPL 2021). He was one of 16 PBKS players retained by the franchise on January 20, a month before the 2021 IPL auction in Chennai. Chris Gayle IPL 2021 salary is 2 crore.

Selected PBKS players:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan.

PBKS readers purchased:

Dawid Malan (1.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (14 crore), Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crore), Riley Meredith (8 crore), Moises Henriques (4.20 crore), Jalaj Saxena (30 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (20 lakh), Fabian Allen (75 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (20 lakh).

