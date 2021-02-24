Boris Johnson claims he quit journalism for politics over guilt of ‘abusing people’

Boris Johnson left journalism for a career in politics because he felt guilty for “ abusing people ” without putting himself in their shoes, he said today.

The Prime Minister, whose past writings have sparked accusations of racism and homophobia, made the comment when speaking to children at a London school about how he got into politics.

After serving as editor of influential Conservative magazine The Spectator, and covering the European Union as the Telegraph correspondent in Brussels in the 1990s and early 1990s, Mr Johnson told a classroom one moment of his life when a “ light bulb went out in my mind. “.

“I was like a journalist for a long time. I’m still really, I’m still writing things, ” he said in a discussion at Sedgehill Academy in Lewisham, south London on Tuesday.

“But when you’re a journalist it’s a great job, it’s a great job, but the problem is, sometimes you find yourself mistreating or attacking people.

Not that you want to abuse or attack them, but to be critical when maybe you sometimes feel a little guilty because you haven’t put yourself in the shoes of the person you’re criticizing. it’s a go.

While a columnist and editor, Mr Johnson wrote several controversial articles that continued to damage his career, including a 1998 column about the resignation of then-Commerce Secretary Lord Mandelson, who qualified gay men from “ bum boys on top of the tank ”.

He was also accused of racism for comparing veiled Muslim women to ‘letterboxes’ and referred to the ‘watermelon smiles’ on the faces of ‘piccaninnies waving a flag’ during a Tony Blair’s visit to Africa.

National Union of Journalists leader Michelle Stanistreet said: ‘This banal denigration of journalists as callous bullies reveals a prime minister with utter disregard for journalism and press freedom. ”

Mr Johnson was fired by The Times in 1988 for fabricating a commentary by his godfather, historian Colin Lucas. He then worked for the Telegraph as a reporter and columnist and edited Tory Bible the Spectator before being elected MP for Henley.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton today insisted that Mr Johnson was commenting on the role of the media in holding government to account.

She told reporters: ‘It is the Prime Minister talking about the fact that you, all of you – and in fact James Slack (Director of Communications No.10) and myself once – as reporters, your job is to constantly challenge and that’s something that makes us all better in government.

But Chris Matheson, the ghost media minister, said: ‘For Boris Johnson, saying journalists’ always abuse people’ probably says more about his own career.

‘It is particularly disturbing to come so soon after the Prime Minister stood by one of his ministers who attacked a journalist who was just trying to do her job.

“ We know from Donald Trump that this type of attack on the free press is dangerous and designed to create distrust and division.

“Boris Johnson should withdraw these remarks and apologize.”