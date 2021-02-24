Politics
The world’s most expensive civil service is a mess
A hasty renovation
According to a project report prepared by Pablo Jos Gonzlez Hernndez, then executive director of Bandes Development Funds, and Edme Betancourt, then president of the bank, the renovation of the office represented an obligation to “comply with the provisions of the agreement on large volumes and long-term funding “that” establishes the establishment of a joint China-Venezuela office. “
However, in that plan, published in Official Gazette 39.511, there is no express mention of the extravagant cost the office would need to keep track of projects resulting from the second $ 20 billion grant fund, signed on September 10. 2010. In fact, the documents twice indicate that the space belonged to the management headed by Gnzalez Hernndez, when in fact it was an area already reserved for the administration of the China Fund.
The renovations were carried out “in a hurry”, from September, November 2, 2010 being set as the date of reopening. The Joint Office was finally reopened on the evening of Friday, December 17. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Planning and Finance Jorge Giordani, who stressed the fact of having a place for “a strict monitoring of the progress of the projects agreed between the two countries”. It constituted, as he said in his speech, “an element of greater security and peace of mind for the Chinese partners and for the Venezuelan government”.
At this point, the budgets for the works financed with the common funds had to be approved by the Chinese authorities and most of the contracts went directly to Chinese state-owned enterprises such as Sinohydro, Citic Construction or China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).
The Chamber of Secrets
Access to the China-Venezuela joint office is limited. If someone tells the reception of Centro Financiero Latino that they are going to the 23rd floor (where the office is located), security warns that only authorized personnel “can go there. But once inside, it is possible to go to this floor and see a space divided into three offices with a total area of 633 square meters.
It was an area inaccessible even to members of the staff of Bandes, which is headquartered near the Oficina Conjunta, on another avenue in central Caracas. A former bank clerk says it was all very “airtight and delicate. In the lobby, you can see a painting of a horse and a long dark brown sofa with a broken arm. Foam padding appears inconspicuously. On either side, four wooden chairs matched to a large table with elegant legs, on which rest four solitary books of Venezuelan government propaganda, the furniture contrasts sharply with the typical gray secretarial booth and the metal and plastic seats of the reception.
It is in this reception room that the only signs of life appear. Between the flags of China and Venezuela on the flagpole and under the name of the pact, survives an aloe vera bush in a clay pot with a red ribbon tied to one of its stems. Next to it is another sad plant of tropical origin. These plants are the luckiest. In the neighboring pots, only hard, dry soil remains.
The interior of the common office is less luminous. Clicking footsteps as you walk along its unoccupied spaces. Some lamps flicker, just enough to notice the dirt stains on the lower part of the white walls. A homemade shower towel hangs from one of the doors in the women’s bedroom, and in the men’s bedroom there is an open dishwasher with a sponge on top that doubles as a hand washing soap. and maybe lunch boxes.
The other two large areas of the office on the 23rd floor are dark. From the hallway outside it looks like it has been abandoned, with almost no decorative items and basic furnishings that appear to have been installed in a recent move.
The cost per square meter of this office, in the heart of the capital of Venezuela – a country plunged into an economic crisis without precedent in a country – was US $ 259,000, nine times that of Hong Kong, considered the price. most expensive of offices per square meter anywhere in the world, according to the Global Property Guide.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]