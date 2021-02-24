Crowd welcomes Joko Widodo to NTT, creates buzz on social media as Covid-19 rises

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is at the center of a storm after appearing in public at a time when the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is ravaging the country.

The president traveled to East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Indonesia’s southernmost province, where crowds gathered around his car to greet him. Many local TV stations showed footage of President Widodo waving to the crowd from the roof of the car.

The images quickly spread on social media, with many criticisms of the president questioning his appearance in public and putting residents’ lives at risk.

Widodo and his supporters were seen wearing masks in the video, but the lack of social distancing is criticized by many. The president was in the province to inaugurate a dam. He was the first person to be vaccinated in Indonesia in January.

The pandemic has hit Southeast Asia’s largest economy, with Indonesia experiencing its first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis of 1998. The regional currency crisis forced the resignation of longtime dictator Suharto in 1998 .

The country’s gross domestic product fell 2.07% in 2020 from a year earlier, the country’s statistical agency said. Transportation and tourism are among the hardest hit sectors.

The country has one of the worst viral infection rates in Asia, and President Joko Widodo has been widely criticized for his government’s handling of the pandemic.

Several million Indonesians have been made redundant as the central bank repeatedly cut interest rates in a bid to boost growth.

Indonesia recorded 9,775 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 1,298,608. The death toll also rose from 323 to 35,014, the health ministry said.

The virus has spread to 34 provinces across the country.