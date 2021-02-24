India’s real soft power is its commitment to democracy, and the ‘andolanjeevis’ are one of them

Text size:

TFirst century India is an emerging power. Its socio-economic growth in the first decade of this century was so promising that many began to conceive it like the Indian century the Pax Indica in the sense of 19e century of domination by its former colonizer, the Pax Britannica. True nationalists of India certainly dream of India becoming a world leader in every conceivable field.

However, such global domination requires creating fertile conditions for us to take off, as well as gaining moral ground internationally to rule the world. The moral foundation of this era of human rights and civil liberties comes from the culture and socio-political practices of the nation.

In recent years we have seen a rise in authoritarian regimes across the world. The 2020 EIU Democracy Report shows that the global average democratic score bottomed out in 2020, in part due to lockdowns induced by Covid.

From Jair Bolsonaros Brazil to Recep Tayyip Erdogans Turkey, the world is in the grip of a new virus of authoritarianism and irrationality. Civil liberties in most countries are going for a draw. Governments around the world use repressive measures against all forms of dissent.

Andolanjeevis or activists?

In these difficult times for democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modis characterizes andolanjeevis (professional demonstrators) like By jeevis (parasites) throws a bad light on Indian democratic traditions. A country whose very foundations are steeped in a rich tradition of non-violent protests should not discredit protesters as parasites. Instead, in a democratic spirit, the andolanjeevis should be encouraged, as it is activists who try to have a positive impact on society through constitutional methods.

These activists represent civil society, denounce the evils of the state, act as whistleblowers and lead society towards progress. In fact, it is these social activists who help the government maintain its legitimacy with the public by acting as a safety valve against sea-changing social upheavals.

India is witness, would have, the the biggest organized event in human history. According to the claims of unions, the 2020-2021 Farmers’ Demonstration involves around 25 million Indian farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws passed by the Modi government.

Widespread mobilization of agricultural leaders in the agricultural intensive states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh using the age-old social institutions of the gurdwaras and khap panchayats, especially after the emotional outburst of farm leader Rakesh Tikait, potentially spiked the protests to a snowball effect.

The spread of the protest in the villages of the interior of these three states, as well as the strong repression of the government, led the protest to only grow.

But footage of nail-rigging and trenching by a democratically elected government to prevent protesting citizens from entering the nation’s capital has not been welcomed by the international community, raising the eyebrows of many advocacy organizations. rights around the world.

Can India regain its place as a responsible country?

One thing that true Indian nationalists should be proud of is that India has taken a new step forward. It tops the list by witnessing the largest organized protest in human history on its soils, thanks to Indian farmers.

Granted, giving space to the largest organized manifestation of human civilization would have more than 250 million farmers and its peaceful coexistence with talks for a resolution is not easy, even for an established democracy. Yet our Constitution, written seven decades ago, continues to prove itself in giving space to dissidents. The only thing these protests will do is build the resilience of Indian democracy.

India should take this opportunity to show the world its faith in deliberative democracy. The only thing Prime Minister Modi and his government can do is break down the walls of self-esteem, welcome these protesting farmers and, on a note of conciliation, give in to their demands, so that agricultural reforms can be revived with new energy.

Currently, the rise of an authoritarian China as a global superpower threatens the very foundations of democratic ideals, civil liberties and human rights. In such a scenario, India would have to act as a savior of democracy, which will help it morally elevate itself as the only viable alternative to China. Democracy is India’s real soft power against China.

As the American philosopher Howard Zinn rightly states: Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.

Indias a true nationalism in the confidence which it shows towards the democratic values ​​registered in its Constitution. This is the chance for India, a so-called third world country, to prove itself by keeping the flag of democratic traditions high at a time when the first world is witnessing a wave of authoritarianism.

Prateek Yadav is a student at Kanpur University, Uttar Pradesh

