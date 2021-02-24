One America News clashes with White House correspondents over Trump-approved camera tent





Now the San Diego-based network is locked in a turf battle with other TV networks over a spot just outside the Briefing Room, a patch off the North Lawn known as Pebble. Beach. Networks have used the area as a stage for their improvised television studios for many years, positioning their correspondents in front of cameras and lights with the White House as a backdrop.

Last year, OAN got approval from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to set up its own studio on the site. It was one of the many favors bestowed on the NAO by President Donald Trump and his staff, following his favorable coverage of him.

But the OAN’s setup, which includes a large tent and a full line of cameras and transmission equipment, has drawn complaints from its network neighbors, who say it is encroaching on their operations and crowding out smaller networks that seek to use the space.

The deadlock on TV standups has not yet been resolved. A committee made up of five major networks ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox is considering its options, according to people knowledgeable about the dispute. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak on behalf of the group.

The brewing showdown is the second between the OAN and the White House press. Although the NAO has carved a niche among Trump supporters for its conspiratorial reporting on the alleged activities of the Biden family in Ukraine and for its support for Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, the differences have little to do with it. with politics or point of view and more. the procedure, according to the members of the association of correspondents.

The association, which for years has allocated seats in the briefing room and the workspaces behind it, voted to remove OAN correspondents from their headquarters and workspaces last year after the correspondent Network principal at the White House, Chanel Rion, has repeatedly violated covid restrictions.

Rion stood at the back of the briefing room and questioned Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in defiance of correspondents’ self-governed access restrictions. The briefing room has 49 seats and normally accommodates dozens more who stand in the aisles, but the Correspondents’ Association began limiting seats to just 14 journalists in March to keep people safely apart. . News organizations subsequently observed a rotation, which gave everyone a seat in the room about once every 10 days.

OAN showed up anyway, saying he was invited by Trump. His reporters were joined at the back of the room last summer by correspondents from two other pro-Trump media outlets, The Epoch Times and Gateway Pundit, both of whom said they received permission from presidents’ staff. Trump called on all three media outlets to ask questions during his televised press conferences.

The White House Correspondents Association’s board of directors voted to ban OAN from the room last year and prevent it from using the small workspace it shared with another news organization. Beyond a brief mention in the board meeting minutes, he did not make public his decision at the time, a member said, to avoid making the NAO a martyr.

The ban had nothing to do with OAN reporting, said Zeke Miller, an Associated Press reporter who is the organization’s president. The association acted [against OAN] to ensure the health and safety of those in the briefing room, he said.

However, OAN has angered other news outlets over the years, starting in 2018, when he filed a friend of the court brief on behalf of Trump and the White House supporting his decision to ban the reporter. CNN’s Jim Acosta of the grounds. Trump ordered the Acostas press pass removed from the White House after a controversial press conference; a court then sided with CNN, ordering the White House to restore access to Acostas.

For his part, Rion launched a rival organization to the WHCA, the National White House Correspondents Association, last summer. She said the group aimed to share control of the White House briefing room and all other delegated press functions with the WHCA.

Neither Rion nor NAO executive Charles Herring responded to repeated requests for comment.

Miller said the ban on access to NAOs is not permanent; the network can reapply for a seat and will be given due consideration, he said, although it will likely be several months before the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

