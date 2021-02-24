PM visit Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry tomorrow

A PMO statement said the prime minister would dedicate Neyveli’s new thermal power project to the nation.

The plant was designed for 100% ash use. The energy produced would benefit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Pondicherry, with Tamil Nadu having a significant share of around 65%.

The Prime Minister will also focus on NLCIL’s 709 MW National Solar Power Project, established on an area of ​​approximately 2,670 acres of land in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts. The project was implemented at a cost of over 3000 crore.

It will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani project system. The Bhavanisagar Dam and canal systems were completed in 1955. The Lower Bhavani System consists of the Lower Bhavani Project Canal System, the Arakankottai and Thadapalli Canals and the Kalingarayan Canal. It irrigates more than 2 hectares of land in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur.

The statement said that the extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani system were taken at the cost of 934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

The main objective is to rehabilitate the existing irrigation structures in the system and increase the efficiency of the canals.

In addition to the lining of the canals, the repair and reconstruction of 824 locks, 176 drainages and 32 bridges will also be supported.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8 tracks of the Korampallam bridge and the railway bridge (ROB) at the port of VOChidambaranar. It is one of the main ports in India.

It will lay the foundation stone for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5 MW ground-based solar power plant connected to the grid at the port of VOChidambaranar.

The press release indicates that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the buildings built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) project.

It will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine smart cities, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

These CCIs would be developed at a cost of approximately 107 crore, and would act as a 24×7 support system, providing intelligent real-time solutions for faster services, with the goal of integrating essential government services and enabling data-driven decision making.

In Pondicherry, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 56 km Sattanathapuram – Nagapattinam four-lane project of the Villupuram project in Nagapattinam covering the Karaikal district.

The capital cost to be incurred in this project is approximately Rs. 2,426 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Medical College building of the new Karaikal Campus – Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 491 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of the small port of Pondicherry under the Sagarmala program. Scheduled to be built at 44 crore, it will provide connectivity to Chennai and facilitate the movement of goods for industries in Pondicherry.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Pondicherry. The existing runway surface of 400 m of concrete is an old and obsolete running surface. The project will cost around Rs. 7 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Blood Center at the Jawaharlal Institute for Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry, which will function as a research laboratory and training center for short-term and continuing training of blood bank staff in all aspects of transfusion. It was set up at the cost of 28 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a 100 bed hostel for girls in Lawspet, Pondicherry. It was built for female athletes at a cost of approximately 12 crore, under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India.

It will also inaugurate the reconstructed Heritage Marie building.

A landmark of Pondicherry history, Marie Building was built by the French and it has now been rebuilt with the same building architecture, at a cost of around Rs. 15 crore, according to the statement.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are likely to be held in April-May this year.