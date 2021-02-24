Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $ 15 million line of credit for defense cooperation: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has turned its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic ones

Defense and security cooperation to end the threat of terrorism is of equal importance to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He said Pakistan had offered Sri Lanka a $ 15 million line of credit in this regard.

The Foreign Minister is currently traveling to Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Imran Khan for a two-day official trip. He shared an update for reaching Colombo on his Twitter a day earlier.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said Imran Khan’s visit would help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.

Qureshi later informed the press about PM Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka.

Qureshi said Pakistan stands alongside Sri Lanka as a partner in human resource development, security cooperation, counterterrorism, development and prosperity.

Qureshi said Pakistan had turned its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic ones.

He said that views had been exchanged on strengthening bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.

We have decided to give 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students at the best medical institutes in Pakistan, said Qureshi.

During his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Khan said the country could strengthen its connectivity to Central Asian states by benefiting from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa after holding one-on-one and delegation-level talks, he said: My visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations [with Sri Lanka], in particular trade and economic ties through increased connectivity.

Prime Minister Khan and Rajapaksa also had wide-ranging discussions focused on strengthening a broad and lasting partnership between the two countries to advance the common goals of peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia.

Find ways to increase trade, economic relations

The Prime Minister called on his delegation to find ways and means to improve trade and economic relations between the two countries through increased connectivity.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries also reaffirmed their determination to work together in a wide range of areas during in-depth consultations held here at Temple Trees (Prime Ministers’ Office).

The one-on-one meeting between the two prime ministers was followed by discussions at delegation level between the two parties.

