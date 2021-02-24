Epidemiologist: Crowds when Jokowi is in Maumere should be warned and anticipated

Merdeka.com – The epidemiologist, Windhu Purnomo said, anyone who is sane and intelligent will certainly anticipate something that can make matters worse. For example, anticipating a crowd in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which can increase the risk of transmission.

Therefore, he said, the crowd that arose when President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to Maumere, in eastern Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday, February 23, could be anticipated.

“Anything can be anticipated. For example, I am an official or a society idolized artist, if I am sane and intelligent I can certainly predict that I will be greeted by the public,” he said. contacted by merdeka. com, Wednesday (24/2).

Although the palace said the crowd was spontaneous and unanticipated. But according to Windhu, the palace should be able to predict. Where was the president Jokowi come, he will be greeted by locals who can provoke a crowd.

So, he thought, the palace should be able to deploy security guards to anticipate the crowds.

“If he is an influencer or an official, he will certainly be welcome, so we cannot say spontaneity. Moreover, senior government officials, the intelligence team will surely know that,” he said. said.

“You have security guards, there are agents. So you can disband first. Also, long before you go, if you are smart and sane, you will be able to predict,” at -he says.

Windhu stressed that he would not have a problem with this if it happened under a normal situation, namely that there was no pandemic or epidemic of infectious disease.

“Anyone who is a figure in the community, he must be a model for society. Is he committed not to become a model?” said the public health expert from Airlangga University.

He said Indonesian officials should have realized that Indonesians strongly imitate figures in high positions. Thus, heads of state have a very important role in educating citizens.

“Leading by example and education are important. Our society will follow their role models, if their role models violate health protocols then they can do the same,” he said.

Following in the footsteps of University of Indonesia epidemiologist Windhu, Pandu Riono also said that a leader, especially a leader of a country, should be able to set a good example for his citizens.

“In the age of pandemics, there needs to be education and examples from everyone, especially the leaders of the people,” he said.

He regretted the crowd in Maumere, because according to him, the crowd could be anticipated. “It seems it was not planned, so there is no effort to prevent it,” he concluded.

As is known, a video of residents swarming from the car President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was in was traveling on a working visit to Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday (23/2).

Presidential Secretariat protocol, press and media deputy Bey Machmudin said the crowd spontaneously arose. Bey said that along the way, the community awaited a series of motorcades of President Jokowi on the side of the road. Then when the series slowed down, he said, people stepped in the middle of the road and had President Jokowi’s entourage arrested.

“So that the procession stops. In addition, the car used by the president can be opened, so that the president can greet the public, as well as remind the use of masks,” Bey Machmudin said. [fik]