Boris Johnson to push for global Covid-19 certificate deal in time for summer vacation





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is working to agree an international passport system for Covid-19 vaccines in time for the summer, paving the way for millions of British holidaymakers to travel without quarantine. Mr Johnson said he was committed to the idea of ​​allowing proof of vaccination certificates to facilitate travel between countries. Mr Johnson will use his G7 presidency to strike an international deal on the use of these passports with the aim of allowing holidaymakers to travel abroad this summer The political newsletter cut through the noise It is due to welcome G7 leaders to Cornwall on June 11, when it is hoped they can endorse an internationally recognized vaccine certificate system. “/> Read more Boris Johnson cannot guarantee the lockdown will end in June, but he is very optimistic about reaching the target The government has been in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) over vaccine passports for weeks, with travel and tech companies increasingly hoping the UK will convince other countries to sign up for the model of organizations. Downing Street insisted that any project for an internationally recognized vaccine passport system would take time to implement and refused to set a timeline for any certification program. A spokesperson for No 10 added: It’s going to take an international consensus on how to allow more travel abroad, and that’s why we were going to try to do it through the G7 and through other multilateral discussions. Once the evidence of vaccines on transmission and their effectiveness against new variants becomes better known, the government may consider introducing a system that allows vaccinated people to travel more freely abroad. Concerns are already being felt that different countries and organizations are continuing their efforts with their own vaccination certificates which may not be compatible with international partners. The European Union is in the process of developing its own proof of vaccination regime, which industry insiders say will not run alongside the World Health Organization’s preferred standard for vaccine certification. It comes as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced it has developed a vaccine passport app that could be available in a few weeks to help reopen air travel. Industry sources believe that once the UK gives the green light to Covid-19 passports for international travel, it will be inevitable that they will be used nationally, but ministers added that all subject was scared to death. “/> Read more Lockdown roadmap: Boris Johnson announces four steps to ease Covid-19 rules before restrictions end in June No10 is exploring the possibility of converting the NHS Covid-19 app into a digital health passport, which would contain details of vaccinations and negative test results. The NHS app uses facial recognition technology developed by iProov, a UK-based tech company that has discussed with the government the development of a testing and vaccine passport using its software. Andrew Bud, Managing Director of iProov, said I the WHO vaccine passport standard would allow proof of immunization to be shared transparently with border authorities and travel agencies. The biggest challenge will be to ensure international coordination, added Bud.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos