ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Who won yesterday’s game?





SC East Bengal’s disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) season continued as they lost 2-1 to NorthEast United FC on Wednesday. VP Suhair put the Highlanders in the lead in the 48th minute before Sarthak Goluis’ own goal doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Although Sarthak pulled one off for ISL newbies late, it was too little too late.

With the playoffs out of their hands, SC East Bengal have made up to eight changes to their starting lineup. But NorthEast United FC got off to a good start with Luis Machado creating a chance in the third minute. Machado played a deep ball to Deshorn Brown, whose shot was easily saved by Mirshad Michu.

Machado then combined well with Imran Khan, but the latter’s chipped pass was slightly over-hit as Mirshad came out of his line to catch the ball. SC East Bengal also had their chance when Matti Steinmann found Mohammad Rafique with a nice pass down the right flank. But there was no one to meet the possible cross.

SC East Bengal survived a penalty call when Raju Gaikwad nearly struggled with Brown, who fell into the box. However, the referee stirred the play. VP Suhair then tested Mirsahd with a strong strike, but the SC East Bengal goalkeeper did well to parry him.

Machado quickly threw a nice corner kick, but Brown failed to bring it down properly as the ball rolled safely towards Mirshad. After the refreshing break, Jeje couldn’t find an empty net on Ajay Chhetris’ corner. SC East Bengal looked sharp as half time neared its end, but they couldn’t open an opening.

NorthEast United FC started the second half on a high, taking the lead in the 48th minute, thanks to VP Suhair’s goal. Imran Khan delivered a point by ball to Suhair, who made no mistake finding the back of the net.

Provat Lakra then blocked a fierce strike from Haobam Singh, while Deshorn Brown was denied by Mirshad at the other end of the pitch. The Highlanders fortuitously doubled their lead when SC East Bengal defender Sarthak Golui sliced ​​the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross from Nim Dorjee.

NorthEast United FC could have probably scored a third in the 63rd minute, but Suhair manhandled his header at close range. SC East Bengal were then reduced to ten men in the 71st minute after Raju Gaikwad was booked for the second time after taking down Brown. SC East Bengal were quick to receive a free kick, which substitute Surchandra Singh hit superbly, only to see NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury push him over the post.

Surchandra also pulled off a long-range effort, but it was too direct to disturb Subhasish. The veteran goalkeeper then erred as NorthEast United conceded a goal late in regulation time. Surchandra delivered another inviting free kick into the box and Sarthak Golui redeemed himself by directing the ball into the net via Daniel Fox’s header. In the end, NorthEast United FC sealed the victory with three important points.

Who was the hero of the match? VP Suhair (middle) turned out to be a match winner for NorthEast United FC. Courtesy: ISL

Vice-President Suhair took home the Hero of the Match award for his crucial second-half goal, which broke the deadlock. Suhair secured an assist for Rochharzelas’ goal in the reverse game and got a head start with his first ISL goal on Tuesday.

When the opportunity came early in the second half, Suhair produced a neat finish after receiving a nice assist from Imran Khan. The 28-year-old also contributed defensively for NorthEast United FC with a clearance and a block.

Posted on Feb 24, 2021 9:45 AM EST

