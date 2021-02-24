Mamata Banerjee I PM Narendra Modi is the country’s biggest “ dangabaaz ”: Mamata Banerjee at the Hooghly rally





Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Mamata Banerjee condemned CBI interrogation of wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee West Bengal made its decision for the ‘poriborton’: PM Narendra Modi Former Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary joins TMC ahead of Assembly elections Calcutta: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congressional Supreme Mamata Banerjee addressed a campaign rally in Hooghly District on Wednesday and launched a fiery attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the biggest ‘ “ dangabaaz ” (rioter) of the country. Attacking Prime Minister Modi, Banerjee said the BJP leader would face an “even worse fate” than former US President Donald Trump. “Naredra Modi is the greatest ‘dangabaaz’ (rioter) in the country … What happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be won by violence,” said the supremo of Trinamool. In front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has become Banerjee’s main challenger in the upcoming West Bengal elections, Banerjee took photos against Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that ‘Bengal will rule Bengal … Gujarat will not rule Bengal’. Responding to the BJP leaders’ repeated “Tolabaaj” jibe against his nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool leader said that the Saffron party leaders were “dangabaaz and dhandabaaz”. Addressing the rally, Banerjee expressed confidence in winning the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The TMC supremo said: “Modi will not rule Bengal. ‘Gundas’ (disbelievers) will not rule over Bengal. While posing as TMC’s “ goalkeeper ” in upcoming Assembly polls, Banerjee said the Saffron party would not be able to score a single goal. In an apparent reference to PM Modi and Shah, the TMC chief repeatedly called the BJP a group of foreigners from Gujarat. During the rally, cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Banerjee. Speaking to TMC supporters, Tiwary said the Bengal CM are trying to unite people. “The BJP plays a divisive policy and Mamata Banerjee tries to unite people. When I play cricket, I play for the country, not on the basis of religion,” he said. Bengal made its decision for ‘poriborton’: PM Modi Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Chuchura in the Hooghly district on February 22 and accused the outgoing TMC government of perpetuating the “raj union”. Launching a harsh attack on the Banerjee-led TMC, he said the electorate made their decision for a real “poriborton” (change). The BJP star activist alleged that the Banerjee government had vitiated the atmosphere by favoritizing the “money reduction” culture. “The culture of cutting back state government money has vitiated the atmosphere to such an extent that you can’t even take a house in rent without paying it … you can’t rent a house without the union’s authorization, “Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister alleged that the Trinamool “tolabaaz” (the extortionists) took the money for state projects. Modi said: “The development of Bengal is not possible as long as the culture of cut money, tolabaji persists, adding that” the development of the state is not possible as long as the state administration patronizes the goondas, the development of Bengal is not possible until the rule of law is established. “







