Gulf-Turkey rapprochement? – World – Al-Ahram Hebdo

Earlier this month, the US Bloomberg news agency released a report titled “Gulf Reaches Out to Erdogan in Cautious Move to Ease Tensions” citing unnamed sources in the region and indicating some kind of potential rapprochement between the Gulf and Turkey. Although no official confirmation or denial has been given since then, media reports in the region have suggested that the ice is melting between Turkey and the Gulf.

The gist of the Bloomberg report was that “the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia hope for the possibility of better ties with Turkey which could benefit trade and security in an unstable region.”

But it also cast doubts on the possibility of success of such movements. “The moves are tentative, given the backdrop of long-standing tensions and scrambles for influence. They also risk falling under the insistence of the Gulf duo that Turkey curb its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, ”the report concludes.

Emirati media last week highlighted the cordial exchange between a Turkish minister and an Emirati official on the Emirati Hope probe reaching Mars. Sarah bint Yousif Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences of the United Arab Emirates, thanked Mustafa Varank, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, for his good wishes on the success of the space mission.

Al-Amiri said in a tweet that “we also believe that space exploration has always been a way of building bridges and advancing our collective human understanding.” This was in response to a tweet from Varank in which he said that “every new discovery in space has the potential to increase international cooperation, in the service of the interests of world peace.” The UAE’s success in the Hope Mission, in which it has long invested, deserves to be appreciated. Congratulations!”

Turkish media and sympathetic Arab media have propagated the claim that officials from Gulf countries have met their Turkish counterparts in a bid to re-establish active relations following the Gulf Cooperation Council summit (GCC ) on January 5 declaring the end of the boycott of Qatar by the Arab Quartet of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Turkish reports and social media posts by Turkish officials have arrogantly described this as the “Gulf that is rightfully ours”, in the same way that Doha has described reconciliation with the Arab Quartet as a “victory” for its policies.

Yet there has been a shift in Gulf politics, particularly with the new US administration in the White House. This implied the need to prepare for regional challenges without dragging internal conflicts. From the crisis in Qatar to the war in Yemen, the Saudis felt the need to reaffirm their position as GCC leaders when US President Joe Biden resumed negotiations with Tehran. Riyadh is keen to include Iran’s ballistic missile program in any deal negotiated between the United States and Iran.

A semi-official Gulf source told Al-Ahram Weekly that pragmatism in politics meant the need to be flexible enough to make tactical changes without compromising basic principles. “You may need to commit to changing other people’s positions on controversial issues. Take the [Muslim] Fraternity, for example. The basic principle is that the group is designated as a terrorist organization by many countries in the region. It will not change. But pragmatism means that you find compromises to dilute the support the group receives from other countries in the region, ”the source said.

Since the reconciliation between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors in early January, analysts have hinted that the same will soon happen between the Gulf and Turkey. Both share a policy of support for the Muslim Brotherhood and its militant ramifications in the region. When the boycott of Qatar began in 2017, the Turkish military presence in the small Gulf country grew to the point of creating a Turkish military base in Qatar. Doha stressed that its enhanced relations with Turkey and Iran would not be affected by reconciliation with the Gulf countries.

The reconciliation agreement between Doha and the Arab Quartet also seems vague as its details have not been made public. The Qataris hail the achievement of their main objective, which was to resolve multiple issues with the Saudis, but the overall situation is still precarious.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Egypt, will not tolerate continued Qatari support for the Muslim Brotherhood and militant groups. Even Saudi Arabia, which might tactically need to relax its positions and unify a side against Iran, should be wary of Doha’s role as a spearhead of Turkish and Iranian influence in the region.

A Dubai-based Saudi analyst told The Weekly that Saudi Arabia is determined to coordinate its policy on common issues with its allies. “Yes [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan is to continue his rhetoric on Egypt and provide a lifeline for the Brotherhood, the Kingdom will not agree to a deal with him. The same applies to the UAE, ”he said.

He suggested that meetings could be held, as there has been no official severance of relations and trade is still ongoing despite the popular boycott of Turkish goods in the Gulf. “Officially, Saudi Arabia has not boycotted Turkey. But the unofficial boycott led to a remarkable drop in Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia of 92% in January year-on-year, according to data released by the Union of Turkish Exporters, ”he said. he declares.

The UAE is a larger trading partner, with annual trade with Turkey worth over $ 8 billion, while Turkey-Arabia trade is less than $ 5 billion annually. Turkey is keen to resume strong trade and investment relations with the Gulf countries. Its strengthened relations with Qatar in recent years have injected several billion Doha into the Turkish economy. However, the dire economic situation in Turkey is said to be exacerbated by a decline in Saudi and Emirati trade and investment.

As the Gulf source said, “Erdogan has proven elusive and volatile, so any rapprochement would be more careful than comfortable.” The weeks and months to come will show whether Turkish-Gulf relations actually turn from cold to hot, or whether they continue to shut down.

* A print version of this article appears in the February 25, 2021 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly

