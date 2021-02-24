Mahyeldi-Audy is suddenly inaugurated by Jokowi tomorrow as Governor and Deputy Governor of West Sumatra

PADANG, KOMPAS.com – The couple elected Governor of West Sumatra and Deputy Governor, Mahyeldi-Audy Joinaldy, must suddenly be sworn in by President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi), Thursday (2/25/2021) at State Palace, Jakarta, at 9:00 a.m. WIB.

Previously, the West Sumatra DPRD held a plenary meeting to announce Mahyeldi-Audy Joinaldy as the winner of the 2020 West Sumatra Pilgub on Tuesday (23/2/2021).

In plenary session, ad interim Governor of West Sumatra Hamdani said the inauguration of Mahyeldi-Audy was scheduled for March 2021.

“Mahyeldi-Audy will be inaugurated in March 2021, but the date has not been confirmed. Currently, as acting governor, we are preparing everything necessary for the inauguration,” Hamdani said at the time.

However, it turned out that the inauguration of Mahyeldi-Audy was faster.

The head of the Government Office of the West Sumatra Regional Secretariat, Iqbal Rama Dipayana, said his party had received the notification of the inauguration of Mahyeldi-Audy by the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (24/2/2021) morning.

“We are passing the notification on to the Mahyeldi-Audy pair,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal said his party did not know why Mahyeldi-Audy was suddenly appointed.

“This is the authority of the president. So I don’t know what the reason is. We are just carrying out orders,” Iqbal said.

