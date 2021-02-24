Pakistan’s priorities shifted from geopolitics to geo-economy, says Qureshi





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had “turned its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic ones”, while speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs informed the media about the Prime Minister’s first visit to Colombo. Qureshi said Pakistan had offered Sri Lanka a $ 15 million line of credit for defense and security cooperation to “end the threat of terrorism.” [which is] of equal importance for the two “countries.

In addition, the government has also decided to offer scholarships to 100 Sri Lankan students at the best medical institutes in Pakistan, he said.

FM Qureshi assured that Pakistan was alongside Sri Lanka in the fight against terrorism, in particular when the latter was “in difficulty and in terrorism. [there] was at its peak “.” They share the credit [of defeating terrorism] with Pakistan, ”Qureshi said in a conversation with reporters.

He said the prime minister’s visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and increase cooperation between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides also discussed ways to improve bilateral trade and investment during the visit, Qureshi said, adding that trade between the two countries was below its potential even though there was an agreement of free exchange.

The country is also looking for ways to promote tourism, noting that Pakistan had several Buddhist sites that would be attractive to citizens of Sri Lanka. In addition, the varied landscapes and climatic zones of Pakistan also attract visitors.

Visit of PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of the country’s Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Upon his arrival in Colombo, he was received by his Sri Lankan counterpart and presented him with a guard of honor. It was then presented to members of the Sri Lankan cabinet. Prime Minister Imran and Rajapaksa then held an individual meeting at Temple Trees, the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

It was followed by delegation-level discussions between Imran and Rajapaksa, according to the office of the former.

A foreign ministry statement said yesterday that Imran and Rajapaksa during the meeting held broad discussions focused on strengthening a “broad and lasting partnership” between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to advance the goals commons of peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to work together in a wide range of fields and recognized opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, information technology and human resource development, l agriculture and science and technology, security and defense cooperation and culture. and tourism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos