Sport is the main part of PM Modi’s bugle call to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Amit Shah

Update: 24 Feb 2021 15:00 IS

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): Sport is an important part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bugle call to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the government wants to assure the nation that it will provide young people with the right infrastructure and platforms, a Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said at the inauguration of the new Narendra Modi stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Shah said, “I have been working with Prime Minister Modi since 1980. He has always said that Indian youth must rise up in sport to contribute to the nation. Thus, he launched the Khelo India Movement and the Fit. Indian movement. Sport is also an important part of PM Modi’s bugle call to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We assure you that we will provide our young people with the right infrastructure and platforms. “

Shah informed that President Ram Nath Kovind also laid the groundwork for a large sports enclave by the name of Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad today.

“Today is the golden day of the Indian sports sector. Today, the Indian President also laid the groundwork for a major sports complex under the name Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India. This sports complex will have world-class facilities for all major sports in the world, ”he said.

“By combining the Narayanpura sports complex, the enclave and the Ahmedabad stadium, India will be ready to host even the Olympics in just six months!” That has been the size of the infrastructure that we have created. Ahmedabad will henceforth be known as the sports city of India, “the interior minister added.

Calling Sardar Patel Sports Enclave a very ambitious project, Shah said the facility would take Indian sport to the top of the world. “There will be training and accommodation facilities for athletes from all the major sports of the world in the enclave. Up to 3,000 people can stay and train together at this facility,” he said. he explains.

Speaking of the newly opened stadium, Shah said it can accommodate 1.32 lakh of spectators, making it not only the largest cricket stadium in the world, but also the largest sports stadium in the world.

“It can host two different matches on the same day! … Javagal Srinath, the referee of today’s match for the third test between India and England, has fond memories of this stadium. “South Africa, he took six wickets to take India to One. On this same ground, Kapil Dev broke Richard Hadlee’s record of 431 wickets in Tests,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new Motera stadium which has been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink ball test between India and England, in the presence of Home Secretary Amit Shah and Union Minister of youth and sports Kiren Rijiju today.

Shedding light on his relationship with the president, Shah said, “President Kovind Ji and I have worked a lot together during our time as party workers. He has many affable attributes and he opened the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the citizens of India, bringing the heritage site closer to the hearts of all Indians. “(ANI)







