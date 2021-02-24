British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets his fiancée’s hair cut for the first time, see his look





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted in Downing Street on Tuesday in a slightly unusual brand new hairstyle ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on climate and security. In a photo shared by ITV presenter Piers Morgan, the UK Prime Minister was seen donning his bleached blonde hair cut off due to the fast winds, which Morgan said was dressed by the Ocean Defender and Bride of Boris Carrie Symonds. “I can reveal to the world that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had his hair cut today by his partner Carrie Symonds for the first time,” revealed the first. Johnson, who announced a new roadmap to ease restrictions for the UK a day earlier, is expected to wait 47 days until lounges officially reopen under new COVID-19 measures issued by 10 Downing Street. Therefore, according to Morgan, Boris turned to his partner’s expertise with scissors for styling. Besides his leadership skills, the British Prime Minister has often been in the limelight for his barnet. She’s a brave woman, wouldn’t touch that gooey slug with a barge pole – Marie Fairclough (@ MarieMrsf35) February 23, 2021 Piers Morgan is a huge fan of Nicola Sturgeon however, he won’t say anything against her. – Gordon Finest Gold (@NorthBritish) February 23, 2021 Has Your Wife Got Your Hair Locked Out? My husband is a complete nightmare with his haircut! It’s so thick and it keeps moving all the time bloody – Lulu (@ Lucylew61185208) February 23, 2021 Why not kick out a social media director by vilifying him on national television for getting tattoos? Tricking people to send abusive messages to him – teaxh (@DBOhist) February 23, 2021 He should have called Susanna to ask her the name of her stylist, as she clearly had her hair cut and colored professionally during this lockdown. – Jo Sawyer (@ Josawye66957646) February 23, 2021 Read: UK leader warns climate change threatens global security Read: British teens accidentally steal car with owner’s children inside and face kidnapping charges Contemplate her “ hair length ” According to reports, Johnson, on a trip through windy Greater Manchester, told reporters he was “doing his best” to maintain his deployed mop, adding that he “brushed” his hair often to clean it. “I have one in my office. I’m doing my best with it,” the British Prime Minister told the Sun reporter. And yet, despite her recent haircut, her hair has been called too ‘scruffy’. “ It’s a national crisis, ” Johnson told the newspaper, considering cutting her hair length for six or seven weeks amid COVID-19 restrictions. Sharing the photo of Johnson’s haircut, the ITV presenter drew his comparison to scarecrow Worzel Gummidge, announcing on Good Morning Britain that it may have been the Prime’s hair ‘the first time’ British Minister were “ cut off ”. “He actually spends a lot of time and effort looking like that. Lots of reports show him breaking down his hair and wrinkling his clothes before the cameras roll. He sees it as his trademark. . It’s childish and pathetic if you ask me, “one user in the comments thread said. “Work,” another joked. “What’s been her excuse for making her hair look like this for the past 10 years,” said another. Read: UK reluctantly extends Brexit deal deadline until April and denounces EU ineffectiveness Read: Vaccine passports: UK to push G-7 for global agreement on Covid-19 certificates







