Mohammad Nabi hopes to grow bigger every year – cricket





Posted on February 24, 2021 11:06 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Mohammad Nabi, the former Afghan captain, hopes the Pakistan Super League (PSL) grows every year and has the potential to develop young talent.

The 36-year-old Afghan all-rounder represents defending champions Karachi Kings this year after a stint with Quetta Gladiators in the first edition in 2016 in a career as a globetrotter in the Twenty20 League.

His punchy hitter and efficient off-spin have earned him stints in top T20 leagues around the world.

Nabi said PSL is making good progress. “PSL produces good players and the league is growing every year,” Nabi said. “When you produce good talent at home the league goes up and I’m sure that will definitely help.

Nabi said he enjoyed his first outing with the Gladiators.

“I played for Quetta [Gladiators] at the inaugural event. There were good performances and I enjoyed this event. This time is my second stint and representing the reigning champions is a great honor.

Reflecting on being part of the Karachi Kings, Nabi, who smashed a 14-ball 30 with three sixes and two fours to help the title defenders beat his previous team by seven wickets in this year’s opener, said : “It’s a champion team and I hope we can make them champions again. I am in Karachi after 12 years. I played for Pakistani customs for two years in 2008 and 2009, so I have fond memories of the city.

Nabi recalled his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in November of last year when the great polyvalent visited Kabul. The Afghan cricket team presented a signed bat to Imran Khan.

“The meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan was fascinating,” recalls Nabi. “We had lunch and did a photo shoot with him. We asked him to give us a series with Pakistan and he promised a series. We enjoyed this meeting and discussed some things about cricket with him.

Nabi expects fireworks and surprises from Afghanistan at the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup later this year.

“We are preparing well and our best T20 players are available,” Nabi said. “Some play in T20 leagues around the world. Rashid [Khan], Mujeeb [ur Rahman] and I’m playing all of them and we’re going to do well this time around.

Nabi believes cricket has become the number one sport in the country and said the younger generation is drawn to the sport. “Cricket is now our number one sport and over the past 20 years it has grown in leaps and bounds. The young generation is motivated. Cricket is a game that brings smiles to the people of our country and the younger generation is drawn to the game.

“Our players are doing well at the U16, U19 level and all the young people who come to the national team are doing well.

“Cricket will continue to develop in Afghanistan.”

