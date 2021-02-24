Donald Trump lost a big fight to keep his tax records hidden. What other legal battles will the ex-president have to face?





Donald Trump’s battle to hide his tax returns took a hard hit this week, with the Supreme Court allowing a New York prosecutor access to the files.

While he lost this round of his tax fight, he also scored a victory this week as former pornstar Stormy Daniels’ libel lawsuit against him was blocked.

But these aren’t the only trials the former president is facing. And since the loss of the function’s protections, the rules of the game have certainly changed.

So what are the legal hurdles Mr. Trump faces in his life after the White House?

First, what happened with these tax returns?

There has been a lot of back-and-forth between the courts, but here’s how it went.

In August 2019, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance subpoenaed Mr. Trump’s 2011-2018 personal and corporate income tax returns from his accountants, as part of an investigation into his business relationships .

In September 2019, a lower court said the files should be turned over to a grand jury summoned by Mr Vance, who is a Democrat.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance made the request in 2019 (AP: Rick Bowmer)

Mr. Trump fought to block the claim all the way to the Supreme Court, but lost in July of last year.

He argued that the president was immune from investigation while in office, or that a prosecutor must demonstrate a greater than normal need to obtain tax records.

This was rejected by the Supreme Court, but they said he could raise other objections.

His lawyers therefore referred him to lower courts, claiming the subpoena was too broad and amounted to political harassment.

In August last year, the case was again dismissed, despite new arguments. He then lost an appeal in October.

The next step? Reread this decision of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

It was there that Mr. Trump’s lawyers called for an emergency suspension of the publication of the files.

And this week, the Supreme Court refused.

This apparently ends a long legal battle. All documents would go to a grand jury, which means they will not be made public.

After the ruling, Mr. Trump lambasted the legal system and prosecutors.

“The Supreme Court should never have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but it did,” he said.

He claimed the investigation was politically motivated by Democrats in “a totally Democratic place, New York and the state.” And he said he would “fight” and “we will win!”

But this is not the only legal fight envisaged for the former president.

What about the Capitol riot?

Right now, there is at least one case Mr. Trump is facing following the violence in Washington DC on January 6.

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson used a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act to prosecute Mr. Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani for conspiring to incite a riot.

The law was originally passed in response to KKK violence at the time, and prohibits violence or intimidation aimed at preventing Congress from fulfilling its constitutional obligations.

The January riot happened during the certification process of President Joe Biden by the Senate.

Jason Miller, an adviser to Mr. Trump, said in a statement at the time that Mr. Trump did not organize the rally that preceded the riot and “did not incite or conspire to incite violence in the Capitol on January 6 “.

But that’s not the only case or investigation of what happened this year.

The Department of Justice is also reviewing the riot.

They said they did not plan to press charges against Mr Trump, but added that their work was in progress.

And President Biden’s attorney general candidate Merrick Garland said the investigation would be his top priority and vowed the department would remain politically independent.

He has promised to provide prosecutors with all the resources they need to lay charges in these cases.

“I will oversee the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6, a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government,” a- he declared.

And the election?

Some of Mr. Trump’s actions in the wake of his electoral loss could come in a courtroom.

According to leaked audio information obtained by the Washington Post in January, he told Georgia’s secretary of state that there was “nothing wrong with saying you recalculated” the votes in the state.

Two weeks ago, prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the appeal.

Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is Democrat, wrote in a letter that the investigation is “potential violations of Georgian law banning solicitation of electoral fraud, making false statements, conspiracy , racketeering, violation of the oath of office and any implication of violence or threats related to the administration of the elections. “

The inquiry will examine a phone call Mr. Trump made to top Georgia official, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume.WatchLength: 4 minutes 24 seconds4m 24s Audio leak reveals Mr. Trump is pushing Georgian officials to ” find “more votes.

In a statement at the time, Miller accused Democrats of trying “to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump”, adding that “everyone sees it.”

Ms Willis’ office will begin asking for grand jury summons as early as March.

What could Trump see in court?

We know the Stormy Daniels defamation case does not continue now, after the Supreme Court ruling this week that it cannot reopen the defamation case against Mr. Trump.

This was in connection with a 2018 tweet from Mr. Trump, in which he claimed Ms. Daniels was committing a “scam” by accusing him of sending men to threaten her.

His lawyers seek to file Mr Trump in a defamation lawsuit Ms Carroll filed against the former president in November 2019, after he denied his accusation of raping her at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

Mr Trump said he had never known Ms Carroll and accused her of lying to sell his new book, adding: “She’s not my type.”

E. Jean Carroll seeks damages and retraction in legal action (ABC News)

She plans to be there if Mr. Trump is impeached.

“I live for the moment to enter this room to sit across from him,” she told Reuters in an interview.

“I think about it every day.”

She seeks damages not specified in her lawsuit and a retraction of Mr. Trump’s statements.

This is one of two such cases that Mr. Trump may face regarding sexual misconduct.

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on his reality TV show The Apprentice, accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct in 2016, claiming he kissed her against his will at a 2007 reunion in New York and had later groped her in a California hotel as the two met to discuss job opportunities.

Ms Zervos is one of more than two dozen women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct (AP: Mary Altaffer)

Mr Trump denied the allegations and called Ms Zervos a liar, prompting her to sue him for libel in 2017, seeking damages and a retraction.

Mr Trump tried unsuccessfully to have the case dropped, arguing that as president he was immune from prosecution in state courts.

His lawyers have appealed to the New York Court of Appeals, which is still reviewing the case.

Ms Zervos filed a motion in early February asking the court to resume the case now that Mr Trump is no longer president.

They are among more than two dozen women who have publicly accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct that they say occurred in the years leading up to his assumption of the presidency.

Other accusers include a former model, who claims Mr. Trump sexually assaulted her during the 1997 US Open tennis tournament; a former Miss Universe contestant who said he groped her in 2006; and a journalist who claims to have forcibly kissed her without her consent in 2005 at her seaside resort of Mar-a-Lago.

Mr. Trump has denied the allegations.

A lawyer for Mr Trump and another representative for the former president did not respond to requests for comment.

ABC / son

