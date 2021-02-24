Mapping of the Belt and Road Initiative: scope, implications, consequences

introduction

The Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping during official visits to Kazakhstan and Indonesia, is among the world’s most ambitious infrastructure projects ever conceived. It is a union of development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe, and in so doing, greatly increase China’s economic and political influence in these vast regions. The plan, originally called One Belt, One Road, has two components: the Land Silk Road Economic Belt and the Sea Silk Road. On land, Beijing aims to link the country’s underdeveloped hinterland to Europe via Central Asia; the maritime component will build ports and railways to link the rapidly growing region of Southeast Asia to the southern provinces of China.

At the time of publication of this report, more than 60 countries, home to as many as two-thirds of the world’s population, have signed up to BRI projects or have expressed interest. Morgan Stanley predicted that China’s overall spending over the life of the BIS could reach $ 1.21.3 trillion by 2027. Two years after Xi announced the initiative, three government agencies from coordination (the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Commerce) published in 2015 the first official plan on what was still called OBOR, the vision and actions for joint construction of the economic belt of the Silk Road and the Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century.

The infrastructure development plan aims to create a vast network of railways, pipelines, highways and some fifty special economic zones, all of which would expand the international use of the Chinese currency, the renminbi and, a Xi said, would break the Asian connectivity bottleneck. From a geopolitical point of view, Beijing’s objective, through the BRI, is to strengthen its economic leadership while gaining political weight over its neighbors and asserting its presence on the world stage. In other words, Chinas BRI is built on the pillars of geopolitical and economic motivations. It goes hand in hand with China’s growing assertiveness in its bilateral relations, as evidenced by its increasingly belligerent actions in its immediate region and beyond. At the same time, trade relations with the United States have suffered setbacks, pushing the Chinese government to find new markets for its commodities.

The BIS, however, is not just an initiative; it is an answer: on the one hand, to the former American president Barack Obama, pivot towards Asia; and the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific maritime geography. In recent years, the IndoPacific has become a central part of the security and foreign policies of countries such as the United States, Japan, Australia, India, United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. ASEAN countries. China is working to strengthen global economic ties with its western regions, which have been historically neglected. Promoting economic development in the western province of Xinjiang, where separatist violence has intensified, is a priority. The same is true for the long-term energy supply of Central Asia and the Middle East.

China has caught the world’s attention by demonstrating the urgency of boosting infrastructure development and transnational connectivity as the next step in economic globalization. Other world powers have been forced to respond to China with their own infrastructure and connectivity plans; demand is high and China is the first power to try to meet it. In doing so, Beijing appears to fall into similar conflict patterns.

Indeed, the challenges multiply. The history of Sri Lanka, for example, beset with the burden of unsustainable debt to China is well documented. In 2018, former Malaysian President Mahathir Mohamad suspended the work of some BIS companies in his country due to growing debt problems with China. For similar reasons, the Myanmar government has significantly scaled back the Kyaukpyu Port project. In Pakistan, too, voices against the conditionalities linked to Chinese activities and loans have multiplied. India, for its part, quickly took a stand against the BRI and refused to participate in the first Belt and Road Forum in 2017. It had long emphasized that connectivity projects must respect sovereignty and integrity. territoriality of participating countries, and not create an unsustainable debt burden. , involve transparent accounting and create benefits for the local economy.

It is clear that China’s ambitions to recreate its old Routemassive Silk as they are and formulated in a grand rhetoric of development and connectivity will not go unchallenged. China’s success will depend on its ability to move beyond the bilateral framework and allow a truly multilateral vision of the project to evolve. Otherwise, the People’s Republic can expect to face stronger opposition from more countries other than India. Japan, for example, along with India, unveiled its own development cooperation with third countries under the banner of the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor. The United States, meanwhile, has launched a new development finance institution, the US International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC) to compete with the AIIB. And the United States and Australia have joined Japan in announcing plans through the Blue Dot Network for an alternative to the BRI.

This monograph provides definitive analyzes of multiple aspects of BRI, written by researchers in the ORF’s strategic studies program. The first section, Pivotal Geographies, describes the progress made so far by BRI projects in the regions of South Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Africa, West Asia. , Central Asia and Latin America, and the challenges they face. The second section, World Powers and Their Responses to the BIS, analyzes responses from countries and regions such as the United States, Japan, the European Union and Russia. The chapters in the last section offer different perspectives to see the BIS against: legal, defense and security, and financial sustainability. The evolving debates on the Maritime Silk Road are also covered in this section, along with the Sanitary Silk Road and the emergence of Indo-Pacific construction as the BRI’s counter-narrative.

This monograph offers an in-depth analysis of the BIS, perhaps the most contested account of this scale in contemporary global geopolitics. It aims to generate broader discussions on the subject, in India and beyond. In this era of global politics where Chinese belligerence is escalating alongside its expanding global footprint, India and the world must recognize how the BIS aims to fundamentally reshape the world order. Such an understanding can serve as an anchor for an appropriate response to the Chinese challenge. This monograph is the effort of ORFs to contribute to this understanding.