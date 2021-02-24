Gujarat’s Sardar Patel stadium renamed after Narendra Modi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service Ahmedabad, February 24 President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is today the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1.32,000 spectators. Spread over 63 acres, the Sardar Patel Stadium, popularly known as the Motera stadium, has 11 locations in the square, in addition to having a unique basement drainage system that helps drain wet soil in 30 minutes. “It is a coincidence that when the old stadium was under construction, then President Giani Zail Singh was here. And now that it has been rebuilt and renamed in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I had the opportunity to be here, ”said the president after the inauguration ceremony. Previously, the President and First Lady Savita Kovind also performed the “bhumi pujan” of the proposed sports enclave of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The proposed facility, when completed, will include a cycling velodrome, an aquatic center, an indoor sports center, a tennis center and an athletics and football stadium. Located on the banks of the Sabarmati River, the multisport facility will also include hotels, shops and food courts. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, who is also a member of the Gandhinagar Parliament, said the inauguration and plans for the sports enclave were just the start of bigger things. “It will not be fair for me to talk about the stadium and not discuss our Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi’s long-term vision on sport,” Shah said at the opening. “When we went to get approval for the renovation of the old stadium, Narendra Bhai was then the CM. He said to us’ we should stop thinking small about Gujarat. Gujarat me sirf bada hoga (always think big in Gujarat, “” he said. “Today, the honorable president also performed the bhumi pujan of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. Modiji first made it a heritage city and now we will also become a sports city. Games and Olympic Games ”, declared the Minister of the Interior. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion, who thanked the Prime Minister for offering India a major sports facility. “As a young India we would dream of a day when we could call the biggest stadium like ours. I stand here as the proud Minister of India and Sports when the biggest cricket stadium in the world is there and make the dream come true, ”he said. . “It is not only the largest, it is also one of the most modern stadiums,” he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos