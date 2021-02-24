Crowd at Jokowi Kunker, PKS criticizes law enforcement for less fair pranks

Merdeka.com – Prosperous Justice Party of DPP Wasekjen (MCC) Ahmad Fathul Bari felt that President Joko Widodo could not set a good example by maintaining health protocols. He criticized Jokowi which made a crowd during a working visit to Maumere, NTT.

“If the president and related state apparatus alone are unable to lead by example and maintain proper health protocols, then what is the significance of all the management efforts that have wasted public funds and cost many lives? Fathul said in his statement Wednesday (24/2).

Fathul said the incident showed law enforcement related to health protocols felt less fair.

“Even the management of the pandemic is accompanied by cases Corruption as well as law enforcement cases related to health protocols that some people consider unfair, ”Fathul said.

The spontaneity used as an excuse for the palate was considered too exaggerated. Especially considering the positivity rate for Covid-19 in Indonesia is in the order of 20 percent.

“Does it have to be the spontaneity of a president of a country with a very high Covid-19 positivity rate? Even though the WHO standard is ideally below 5%,” Fathul said.

According to him, there is not the slightest reason not to maintain health protocols. In addition, it was conducted by the President and related officials. Jokowi’s sensitivity to the high number of Covid-19 cases is considered very minimal.

“What the president was doing was purposely stopping and handing out mementos to make a crowd, and then argue that the problem was solved out of spontaneity,” Fathul said.

Previously posted on social media, the video of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s car was surrounded by many people. In the 30-second video, Jokowi appears from the roof of the car to greet the audience. They also look enthusiastic.

Using a black mask, the former governor of the DKI Jakarta greet the residents. Every now and then he would wave and throw t-shirts at people.

Presidential Secretariat Protocol, Press and Media Deputy Bey Machmudin confirmed the video. According to him, the video occurred when Jokowi paid a working visit to Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday (23/2).

“It is true that the video in Maumere. Upon their arrival in Maumere, the president and his entourage continued their journey towards the Napun Gete dam,” Bey said in his confirmation on Tuesday (23/2).

Bey explained that during the trip, the community was waiting for a series on the side of the road. Then when the series slowed down, the community stepped into the middle of the road, forcing Jokowi’s group to stop.

“So stop the procession,” he said.

Bey explained that this happened spontaneously. Jokowi also told Bey to remind people to use masks.

“Incidentally, the car used by the president can be opened, so that the president can greet the public, and at the same time remind them to use masks,” he said.

“Because if you are careful, in the video it looks like when greeting the president he reminded people to wear masks by showing the masks they were using,” he added.

Bey also confirmed that Jokowi distributed gifts to the public. From books, t-shirts to masks. [ray]