Overcome the next line of defense





Trump and his supporters keep saying it, although he actually got over 74 million votes, he has long inflated his numbers, which is below the typical surplus. In any case, the frequent mention of the vote count is particularly irrelevant on first notice, but almost inevitable after examination. Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election was predictable. Not only had he laid the groundwork for doing it for months, not only had he questioned the Earl’s legitimacy even in 2016, when he won, but Trumps’ entire career is a story of loss and insistence on the fact that he won.

Claiming to have won is an end in itself, as Trumps’ fame and branding depends on winning, but it also prepares him for the battle ahead. In short, Trump says: people voted for me, then the election was stolen from me, and now the Democrats are suing me on taxes, and in doing so, they are denying the will of the American people.

Trump tested this defense during the Senate trial for his impeachment, which ended with a majority of senators, but not the two-thirds required for conviction, concluding he was guilty. History will record this shameful effort as a deliberate attempt by the Democratic Party to defame, censor and overturn not only President Trump, but the 75 million Americans who voted for him, his lawyer Michael van der Veen told senators. This does not make sense: Just because so many Americans voted for Trump does not mean that he was incapable of stirring up an insurgency and otherwise trying to overturn the election, although it is literally true that the Democrats hoped to legally disqualify him from running again. The accusation only makes sense if you think Trump’s voters were in the majority, which is wrong.

The argument makes even less sense in the context of the Vance Inquiry. Impeachment, at least, had to do with the election. Vance examines whether Trump committed personal financial crimes before or during his presidency, which has nothing to do with his job in power.

But Trump has sought to create a connection between himself and his base that is more like the intense identification between a political faction and a leader of, say, Argentine Peronism than anything else in American political history. In the winter of 2019, Trump tweeted a meme that came up with the caption They’re Not After Me Really. They are after you. I am right on the way. Trump has sought to present his own interests and supporters as so intertwined that even an investigation of his personal weaknesses is somehow a threat to them.

It does not make sense. Cy Vance takes a look at Trump’s finances poses no more threat to the average Trump voter as Trump gets convicted of speeding outside of Mar-a-Lagothough, you can bet he insists that it was also a political persecution. But careful reasoning has never been essential to prevail over political identity. The misplaced grievance was, and will remain so for the rest of his life.

