50 British stars ask Boris Johnson to finally ban fur in the UK

This week, a group of Britain’s 50 biggest celebrities sent a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that he implement a ban on the sale of animal fur in the UK. The letter was sent in support of the Fur Free Britain campaign – organized by a coalition of animal rights groups – and was signed by guitarist Queen Brian May, comedian Ricky Gervais, legendary actress Dame Judi Dench and vegan musician Leona Lewis, among many others. other. While the breeding of fur animals has been illegal in the UK since 2003, the government has not implemented a ban on the sale of badly bred material. However, Great Britain without fur The campaign aims to end fur sales in the UK for good. “As long as Britain allows the sale of cruel furs overseas, we remain complicit in an industry that causes immense animal suffering, environmental damage and also poses risks to human health through the spread of deadly viruses, ”the letter reads. “It is not enough to say that we have banned fur cruelty in our own backyards, we must stop outsourcing this same cruelty abroad” COVID-19 on fur farms Over the past year, the COVID-19 virus has been found on several farms across Europe and the United States. In Denmark, a mutated strain of COVID-19 has passed from farmed mink to humans, and the country’s prime minister has since ordered all mink slaughtered on fur farms in an attempt to contain the spread virus. Sweden last month suspended mink fur farming for the duration of 2021 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus after COVID-19 was found at 13 of the country’s 40 or so mink farms. “Banning the sale of fur in the UK doesn’t even require debate, that’s obvious,” said Gervais. “Should the UK sell fur from animals that have been anal electrocuted, gassed to death, beaten to death and may even have had COVID-19? No, it shouldn’t, let’s end the ban. I love the herbal lifestyle as much as we do?

Get the best vegan recipes, Trip, celebrity interviews, choice of products, and more in each issue of VegNews Magazine. Find out why VegNews is the world N ° 1 of the vegetable magazine by subscribing today! Subscribe







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos