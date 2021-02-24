Renovated Sardar Patel Stadium renamed Narendra Modi Stadium





The renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. Gujarat: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, at Motera in Ahmedabad Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah are also in attendance. pic.twitter.com/PtHWjrIeeH ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021 The renovated Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed after the PM to Narendra Modi stadium Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2021 The 110,000-seat stadium is set to host its first international match – the India-England Day / Night Pink Ball Test from February 24. Speaking about the new stadium, Indian number three Cheteshwar Pujara said: “It is an incredible feeling, it is a huge and huge stadium and we are all looking forward to playing our first pink ball test at Motera.” “The world’s largest cricket stadium will also have 11 center bands, which is also unique with four never-before-seen changing rooms with an integrated gymnasium,” said Anil Patel, co-secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association. The stadium had undergone a complete renovation which began when current BCCI secretary Jay Shah was in charge of the state cricket unit. The stadium, spread over an area of ​​63 acres, also has 6 indoor courts with bowling machines. This is in addition to the outdoor training grounds and the two training grounds with a small clubhouse. A memorable day for Indian cricket. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Watch live! https://t.co/1fzFHwnkNR Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 24, 2021 “It is the only stadium in the world with 11 center fields on the main field. In addition, we are the only stadium in the world with the same floor used for training as well as for the center boards,” said Patel. “Instead of pole lights, we installed LED lights all over the circular roof for better visibility and to eliminate shadows,” he said. Patel also said that a state-of-the-art drainage system will help the soil dry out quickly in a heavy downpour. “Sand was used under the grass. This, combined with a state of the art drainage system, will remove rainwater very quickly compared to other ordinary terrains. “Even in the case of 8cm of rain during a game, the water would drain very quickly. It would reduce the chances of game cancellations due to the rain,” he added. (With PTI inputs)







