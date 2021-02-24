Turkish court overturns Erdogans’ takeover of Anadolu agency





In a surprise setback for the authoritarian president, Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that the presidency’s decision to take direct control of the Anadolu Agency was unconstitutional. The news agency is constitutionally an autonomous institution with a budget provided by the state. But after the country introduced an executive presidential system in 2018, concentrating power on the head of state, it was placed under the direct control of the Turkish presidency’s communications department by presidential decree. Control of the Anadolu Agency by a leadership under the Turkish presidency is not in line with the autonomy of Anadolu Agencys and may undermine the objectivity of its publications, the court said in a statement. The press release added that such direct control undermines the institutional independence of the organization and the agency’s human resources. Opposition parties and media experts accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of turning the Anadolu agency into a government spokesperson. The Constitutional Court issued its ruling following the filing of a complaint by the main opposition Republican People’s Party, the CHP. Only two judges voted against, while the other 13 members voted in favor of removing the presidential takeover. The Anadolu Agency was established by Turkey’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1920 primarily to inform the world about the Turkish War of Independence which followed the end of World War I and the collapse of the ‘Ottoman Empire. In 1925, the agency became a private enterprise with a view to making it a modern and independent medium, but with state funding. A century later, it is now a global news agency with publications in 13 different languages, including Arabic, English, French and Russian. The new agency has also become an important instrument in Turkey’s application of “soft power” foreign policy activism in the Balkans. It operates in Bosnian / Croatian / Serbian, Albanian and Macedonian with regional offices in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Skopje, North Macedonia.







