Joe Manchin voted for controversial Trump nominees but is undecided on Bidens





Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the lawmaker who voted for more Trump candidates than any other Democrat, could sink at least one of the Bidens.

So far, Manchin has already voiced his opposition to Neera Tanden, a candidate for director in the Office of Management and Budget, on the grounds that his previous social media posts targeting both Republicans and Progressive Democrats were too polarizing.

I believe his openly partisan statements will have a toxic and damaging impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Bureau of Management and Budget, Manchin said in a statement, later adding that the decision was not personal.

Manchin opposition matters because Biden’s candidates might end up needing confirmation from every Democratic vote in the Senate, where the party has the lower majority of 50. Her move likely means Tanden won’t survive, especially as a growing list of moderate Republicans who could have saved her nomination have also said they won’t back her.

Manchin is also undecided on the appointment of Representative Deb Haaland (D-NM) as Home Secretary and the appointment of former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Health and Services Secretary social. The two have been primary Republican targets, given their more progressive views on policies, including the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-All, respectively.

Signaling that he could ultimately support Haaland, Manchin released a statement Tuesday afternoon highlighting how she was committed to working with him on West Virginia’s priorities and preserving the country’s broader energy independence. .

At this point, it’s still unclear how Manchin will ultimately vote on either candidate. His initial coverage, however, has already sparked a Democratic backlash and raised questions about why he has not favored a number of candidates who are also people of color. Tanden would be the first Native American person to become OMB director if confirmed, Haaland would be the Native American First Secretary on the Interior, and Becerra would be the First Secretary of the Latin HHS. Manchins’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regardless of the reasons for his concerns, the outlook has earned him scolding from leading progressives.

Former President Donald Trump, First Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was so blatantly racist even Reagan couldn’t name him. Manchin voted to confirm it, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet regarding senators’ concerns about Haaland. Yet she is the first Aboriginal woman to be at Cabinet Sec. Is this where Manchin finds his discomfort?

The Manchin reluctance to embrace all of Bidens’ candidates is part of a general pattern the senator has followed for some time: a moderate Democrat who represents a state that voted for Trump by nearly 40 points in the last election, Manchin has long established himself as someone who wanted to often jostle his party by citing the importance of bipartisanship, as he did when he spoke of Tandens’ appointment. In this time of severe crisis, it is more important than ever to chart a new bipartisan path that helps address the many serious challenges our nation faces, Manchin said recently.

Now, however, progressives like Ocasio-Cortez are among those questioning why Manchin was prepared to back several problematic Trump nominees, many of whom were focused on partisan priorities while remaining either opposed or uncertain about Bidens’ choices. It’s a dynamic that has made people wonder if the senators litmus test applies differently depending on the candidate.

Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to have backed a number of Trump’s candidates

During the last administration, Manchin also stood out when it came to nominees: he was the only Democrat to back many of Trump’s picks, a distinction touted on his Senate website.

On nine occasions, Senator Manchin was the only Democrat to vote to confirm Trump’s candidates, including two cabinet secretaries, three circuit court judges and various other candidates, a statement said.

Officials he ultimately backed include former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who lobbied for the zero tolerance policy that led to the separation of parents from children at the southern border; Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced a sexual assault allegation during his confirmation process; and former US Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell, who has met with Heat for his own tweets criticizing women.

Against this backdrop, it was somewhat shocking for many Democrats to see Manchin object or express his indecision over the Bidens nominees who garnered a GOP backlash for their social media posts, or were hissed by Republicans for their progressive views on health care and energy policy, respectively.

There is an obvious political reason for Manchin to take such positions: Trump’s strong tilt from his home state, whose other senator is Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican backing Trump. But it’s unclear how many voters might factor in such votes when assessing his potential re-election four years from now or in a notional race for governor in the future.

There are other possible reasons for this approach as well: While the Manchins ‘concerns about Tanden rely heavily on his partisan statements, he told E&E News he still had questions about Haalands’ agenda. and its support for the ban on hydraulic fracturing on public lands. And Manchin, a pro-life Democrat, might also have questions similar to those Republicans have voiced about Becerras’ past support for abortion rights.

Several candidates facing GOP opposition are now people of color

As Politicos Lauren Barron-Lopez and Christopher Cadelago have reported, something that also causes consternation among Democrats who have made promoting diversity a priority is that the Biden nominees who garnered the most hindsight (or who face the uncertainty of a successful confirmation) are all people of color, especially women. This has raised questions about whether Republicans and Manchins have double standards when it comes to how they assess Bidens candidates.

Is there a model here ??? Representative Grace Meng (D-NY), vice-chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus recently posted in a tweet, responding to comments Manchin allegedly made about Haaland, in which he noted he still had questions about his application.

Whether candidates of color come under more scrutiny and are penalized more severely for their actions than white males is an issue that a number of lawmakers and Democratic advocates have pointed out.

As Voxs Ella Nilsen reported, the irony of lawmakers using Tandens’ tweets as a reason to oppose his nomination is notable, as Republicans have long backed Trump or have remained silent despite his incendiary presence on the platform. form of social media. Grenells’ pre-confirmation process also serves as an additional point of comparison for a candidate who has gotten into trouble over controversial tweets but still received strong party support in the process.

When a white man can get away with vile behavior, but a woman of color can’t express deep frustration … let’s call it that, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) wrote in a tweet about Tanden. Sexism. And with some, his racism too.

The final verdict on the nominations of Tanden, Haaland and Becerras is not yet certain as they progress through the confirmation process respectively. But experts in racial justice and gender equality point out that women of color were central to Democrats’ presidential and senatorial victories and should occupy prominent roles in the administration.

Women of color mobilized like never before before the last election and delivered the White House, Senate and reduced ballot seats across the country, groups such as She the People and Democracy for America write in a letter. To be clear: we did not organize the election just to be marginalized once again.

