Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discusses ways to strengthen trade ties with Sri Lankan President





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday discussed areas of common interest such as tourism and agriculture and ways to strengthen political and trade ties to their mutual benefit.

Khan, who is here for a two-day visit, called Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat here and held a one-on-one meeting with him.

“We had a great meeting with the President of Sri Lanka @GotabayaR. We discussed our shared passion for poverty reduction, especially in our rural areas. We also exchanged views on how to give farmers more for their produce and get cheaper food and fruit for the people by using technology to cut out middlemen, ”Khan tweeted.

“We also discussed other dimensions of our extended ties to strengthen political and trade ties for our mutual benefit,” he wrote.

President Rajapaksa on his Twitter account said he had had a “productive” discussion with Khan.

“The discussions were mainly focused on common interests such as trade, tourism and the adoption of agricultural technologies on which the two countries could benefit,” he wrote.

We had a productive chat with the #Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI this morning. Discussions were mainly focused on common interests such as trade, tourism and adoption of technology in agriculture that the two countries could take advantage of # SriLanka #Pakistan #lka pic.twitter.com/j6iUMRcf4f

The Sri Lankan President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan had a long discussion on bilateral relations. The Pakistani leader said the talks were very productive, the Colombo Page news portal reported.

The two leaders also discussed how to exchange technical knowledge to promote agriculture in the two countries.

The two leaders said their aim was to stimulate the agrarian economy in a way that provided higher incomes for farmers and subsidized prices for consumers. Khan said Pakistan’s agricultural economy is very similar to Sri Lanka’s.

Pakistan is a major player in Sri Lanka’s export sector. The Pakistani president and prime minister also focused on the potential for promoting trade and expanding investment opportunities between the two countries, the newspaper said.

With the COVID pandemic in control, President Rajapaksa has invited the Pakistani people to come to Sri Lanka.

Khan, in a speech following his meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday, said his inaugural visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Khan said he was eager to strengthen trade ties with Sri Lanka through the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC, which links the port of Gwadar in Balochistan to China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who accompanies Khan, said Pakistan had offered Sri Lanka a US $ 15 million line of credit for defense cooperation, Pakistani media reported.

“Defense and security cooperation to end the threat of terrorism is of equal importance to Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” Geo News said quoting Qureshi.

The two sides also discussed ways to improve bilateral trade and investment during the visit, Qureshi said.

He said trade between the two countries was below its potential even though there was a free trade agreement.

Pakistan is also looking for ways to promote tourism, Qureshi said, noting that it has several Buddhist sites that would be attractive to citizens of Sri Lanka, Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka to use the port of Gwadar for trade with Central Asian countries, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

He said Qureshi in a bilateral meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo stressed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Sri Lanka.

In the context of economic connectivity, Qureshi stressed that CPEC could be a game-changer for the whole region.

Qureshi also highlighted the benefits of connecting the port of Gwadar in Pakistan with the ports of Sri Lanka.

He “invited Sri Lanka to take advantage of the port of Gwadar for easy access to the markets of Central Asia.”

Prime Minister Khan, former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, also tweeted that he had opened a sports complex in Sri Lanka.

“I opened the Sri Lanka High Performance Sports Complex. It was great to meet the Sri Lankan cricket greats who were invited on the occasion and who had played against me,” Khan tweeted.

(With PTI inputs.)

