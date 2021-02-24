Indonesia vaccinates 5,000 journalists against the coronavirus in thanks for their information work during the pandemic





A reporter with a camera at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, following the coronavirus epidemic in China, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 15, 2020. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan Some 5,000 Indonesian journalists to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine from Thursday, in recognition of his work in the media during the pandemic. The first doses to media professionals will be distributed photographers, cameramen and reporters in the field, although not in principle in the priority groups of the mass vaccination campaign which began in January and which, from April, will extend to the general population. The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, committed on February 9, during the Indonesian press day, to offer vaccines to a group of journalists previously selected by the secretary of the press council, an independent institution. Widodo pointed out the commitment of journalists for their information and education work in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, who in the country has infected more than 1.29 million people, of which 34,700 have died for the consequences of the disease. People wearing protective masks wait to receive a dose of China’s Sinovac Biotech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in the Tanah Abang textile market, as Indonesia pushes for mass vaccination from vendors in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 17, 2021. REUTERS / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana According to data from the Press Council, Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has about 120,000 journalists. The Asian nation, with a vast territory made up of more than 17,000 islands (including 6,000 inhabited), began its vaccination campaign on January 13 with the drug produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company. Sinovac and objectives inoculate two-thirds of its population, 181.5 million people, by March 2022. Widodo was the first to receive the vaccine during an event with other politicians and prominent figures from Indonesian society, including influential acquaintances to instill confidence in the inoculant among the population. Indonesian President Joko Widodo receives second dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 27, 2021. Courtesy of Indonesian Presidential Palace / Muchlis Jr / REUTERS During the first and second phases, between January and April, the authorities plan to vaccinate at least 17.4 million public officials, with a priority on health personnel, but which also includes police, soldiers and teachers, among other officials. The country expects to receive most of the vaccines, which will be free for the entire population, in the second half of the year and has signed agreements to acquire nearly 330 million inoculants. (With information from EFE) MORE ON THIS TOPIC: Five million people vaccinated against covid-19: the goal Chile hopes to reach by the end of March Spain announced an additional $ 13 billion aid package for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic COVID that won’t go away: they found more than 50 long-term effects in recovered patients







