Common sense will prevail: Imran Khan prepares to settle Kashmir dispute and defuse Sino-US tensions

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan played a pivotal role in the US-Taliban Doha peace process in an attempt to stabilize war-torn Afghanistan. Recently, the Prime Minister and the head of the Pakistani armed forces also expressed their readiness to settle the decades-old dispute between Kashmir and India.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is optimistic that New Delhi will agree to end the decades-old dispute over Kashmir peacefully to bring prosperity to the region. Khan mentioned that he first contacted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

As soon as I took office, I contacted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained to him the way forward for the subcontinent, for us to resolve differences through dialogue and then improve our trade relations. I did not succeed but I am optimistic that meaning will prevail, Khan said speaking to the media in Colombo during his two-day visit to Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, Khan said that if India is sincere in seeking a just solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, Pakistan is “ready to do two things. step forward for peace “.

Diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-weapon countries have stalled after India revoked the temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. However, speculation about the resumption of diplomatic relations has been rife. after Pakistani Chief of Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said in a surprise statement earlier this month, “it is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions.”

The Indian government maintained its position and said talks would not take place until Pakistan tackled cross-border terrorism. However, Islamabad refuted the allegations and claimed that Pakistan suffered more by losing thousands of citizens lost in terrorism-related violence sponsored by foreigners across the country.

The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir has been ongoing since 1947. New Delhi claims sovereignty over the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, currently divided by the Line of Control (LoC) between India and the Pakistan.

Play the mediator between China and the United States

Khan also said he was ready to help ease tensions between China and the United States.

Pakistan can also play its part in reducing the growing tensions between the United States and China. Fifty years ago, Pakistan opened China to the United States. Pakistan organized the meeting between Henry Kissinger and the Chinese, Khan added.

Henry Kissinger was US Secretary of State and is well known for his role in China-US relations during the Nixon administration, especially during Nixon’s visit to China in 1972.

Earlier today, Wang Wentao, the new Chinese Minister of Commerce, said Beijing was ready to “strengthen trade” with the United States on trade and economy, and looked forward to cooperation. with Washington.

The current rivalry between the United States and China has intensified after former US President Donald Trump announced a series of tariffs on Chinese products to narrow the trade gap between the two countries. It got even worse when the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei Technologies, ZTE, chipmaker SMIC and dozens of others to restrict China’s access to key technologies, including semiconductors. and the markets of allied countries, citing national security concerns.

Beijing has repeatedly and categorically denied that its technologies pose cybersecurity risks and accused the United States of unilaterally violating trade standards.

