Covid lockdown timeline: Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson both warn they will be ruled by ‘data, not dates’ and we should heed Scotsman’s comment





Nicola Sturgeon took a more cautious approach than Boris Johnson during the Covid pandemic, but the differences in their strategies for dealing with this terrible virus have sometimes been overstated, sometimes for political reasons. Wednesday February 24, 2021, 12:30 p.m. Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon have said they will be led by 'data, not dates' as they have made tentative plans to facilitate the Covid lockdown (Photo: Jane Barlow / PA Wire) And this week, as they announced plans to ease the current lockdown restrictions, the two leaders used the same sentence, saying they would be guided by data, not dates in making decisions on whether to reopen. the economy. Johnsons' four-step plan could see stores, hairdressers and gyms reopen on April 12 and all legal limits on social contact lifted by June 21, but only if strict conditions are met. The prime minister said the lockdown tier system for different areas would revert from the last week of April, from which we would expect to see a gradual but significant reopening of the economy, including selling to the non-essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers. "But, again, she warned that meeting this tentative schedule would depend on the state of the virus. We all desperately need dates, a time to look forward to, and both leaders are giving us, to some extent, what we want. Read more Read more Nicola Sturgeon lockdown statement: Prime Minister promises staggered but meaningful promises … However, there is also a warning to anyone who thinks our problems are behind us in this data sentence, not dates. These announcements are a sign of hope, but only if we continue to follow the rules. With political leaders from parties as radically opposed as the SNP and Tories singing from the same hymn sheet on this point, this should take some of the politics out of the debate over how quickly we should exit the lockdown. Certainly there should be a debate and debate that considers economic issues, the effects of social isolation and other considerations beyond the number of infections but, in the end, that is the deciding factor. Protecting the lives of its citizens is the most important task of any government, and on this basic idea our SNP and conservative governments have been united. They may have made mistakes, but they tried to do their best, despite all the far-fetched claims of their most intransigent political opponents. And we, the public, must also continue to do our best to hasten the happy day when all of this is finally behind us.

