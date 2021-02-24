TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play 11, Pitch Report & Injury Update





It is advisable to choose Nicholas Pooran at your side because he will earn you points with the bat as well as with the wicket.

Kieron Pollard. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20 / CPL T20 via Getty Images) Match details:

The first semi-final of the 2021 Super50 Cup will be played between T&T Red Force and Jamaica Scorpions on February 24 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. IST) and will be broadcast live on Fancode.

Overview:

T&T Red Force and Jamaica Scorpions will face off in the first semi-final of the 2021 Super50 Cup on Wednesday. T&T Red Force was the sole dominant force in the tournament, having won all of their league games and advanced to the top of the points table. In contrast, Jamaica Scorpions qualified for the round of 16 in fourth position with two wins and three losses in the championship phase.

Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammad were the top geters for T&T Red Force averaging 47 and 95 respectively with Imran Khan in the bowling department. Andre McCarthy was an individual army for the Jamaica Scorpions with the ball as well as the bat. The T&T Red Force are the favorites to reach the 2021 Super50 Cup final.

TRI vs JAM weather report:

The weather is expected to be sunny in Antigua with a temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius and a humidity of 62%.

Step state / report:

The pitch at Coolidge Cricket Ground has been decent for batsmen and bowlers. The chase has been tough in this tournament and the team that wins the toss is expected to beat first.

Average score of the first rounds:

213 (last 5 matches played on this site)

Record of teams in pursuit:

Won 2, lost 3, tie 0

News on injuries and availability:

(Will be added during an update)

TRI vs JAM Todays probably playing XIs: T&T Red Force

Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammad, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales

Bench:

Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip

Jamaican scorpions

Aldane Thomas (week), Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Odean Smith, Jeavor Royal

Bench:

Romaine Morrison, Dennis Bulli, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

Top TRI vs JAM Picks For Todays Dream11 Match

Evin Lewiss makes a lot of points and scores them quickly. He has an average of 47.40 with a strike rate of 111.26. He’s reached nine sixes so far in the tournament and is sure to net you some good fantasy points.

Jason Mohammad is T&T Red Force’s top scorer in the 2021 Super50 Cup. He has scored 285 points in five matches with the highest score of 122 points.

Leggie Imran Khan is the T&T Red Force’s top box-taker. He picked up seven wickets in just three games for a savings of 4.34.

Jamaica’s only Scorpions warrior, Andre McCarthy contributed well with bat and ball in the tournament. He picked up eight wickets and scored 156 points for the Scorpions.

Power hitter Rovman Powell has shown his power by hitting nine sixes in the tournament so far. He can be a good addition to Fantasy XI and can earn you points with his six hit ability.

Selection of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Options Evin Lewis, Andre McCarthy

Vice-Captain Options Jason Mohammad, Imran Khan

XI game suggestion # 1 for TRI vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeeper Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad (vc), Rovman Powell

All-Rounders Andre McCarthy (c), Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Jeavor Royal

XI game suggestion # 2 for TRI vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeeper Aldane Thomas, Nicholas Pooran

Batters Evin Lewis (c), Jason Mohammad, Kjorn Ottley

The versatile Andre McCarthy, Fabian Allen (vc), Jamie Merchant

Bowlers Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Odean Smith

Expert advice:

Likely winners:

T&T Red Force is expected to win this game.

Note: Updated Fantasy Teams and XIs for each match will be provided on our Telegram channel if information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

