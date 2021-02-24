Star Wars Middle East Edition takes shape

LONDON – The Middle East is preparing to enter its space version of the Cold War on a scaled-down scale, with successive announcements of space projects and missile development programs. The Emirati space probe orbiting Mars and the reconnaissance drones constantly hissing in the skies of the regions are just the latest manifestations of this new regional landscape.

A few days after the Emirati Al-Amal (Hope) probe entered orbit above the Red Planet, followed by the US Perseverance rover mission and the Chinas Tianwen-1 spacecraft, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan n was quick to announce his country’s plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon by 2023.

On Tuesday, the head of the Turkish Space Agency spoke of the training of 10,000 space scientists in a decade to make Turkey an advanced country in the field of space science.

The Iranians say their missile projects are already at an advanced stage. They have more than once announced the sending into space of experimental satellites as well as a spaceship inhabited by a laboratory animal, in implicit response to previous Israeli space projects that have switched from space exploration projects. long-range missile defense systems projects to counter possible Iranian attacks.

The space race in the Middle East recreates, albeit on a smaller scale, the race that began in the 1950s of the last century between the United States and the Soviet Union and then transformed over the years. 80 in what would become Star Wars.

All parties concerned want to be part of this space race, through which they want to secure important geopolitical positions on Earth.

All of the achievements in space technology largely mirror the weapon systems deployed on the battlefields of the region today, especially ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

The years 2019 and 2020 were two pivotal years in the region, as more and more countries felt the need to enter the race quickly.

Probably a turning point was the targeted attack, launched by the Houthis but with the Iranians not far behind, on the facilities in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, where they managed to strike one of the most vital facilities in the world. using cruise missiles. and drones.

The Iron Dome missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza into Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel, August 9, 2018 (Reuters)

It wasn’t long before Turkish drones, delivered to Libya, were able to reverse the scales of the war in favor of the Government of National Accord (GNA), with those drones cutting off the logistics supply lines of the country. Attacking Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Then, they succeeded in destroying a large number of ANL vehicles, forcing the army led by Haftar to withdraw from the vicinity of the capital and fall back to a defensive position in Sirte.

The Turks subsequently settled the Nagorno-Karabakh battles in favor of their allies with relative ease, targeting Armenian defenses and personnel, destroying entire tank regiments and armored battalions.

Experts say mastery of space technology is the key to dominating the skies in future regional battles.

This trend is based on the dual use of these technologies as a repeat of what happened during the Cold War, when satellite technologies for communication and broadcasting were a welcome offshoot of advances in spy and intelligence technology. putting satellites into orbit.

But the most important dimension of this race is the human investment, a dimension described by the head of the Turkish Space Agency, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, as the decisive element in achieving the objectives of the national space program.

The countries concerned seek to devote great human and material assets to the training of new generations of scientists and engineers likely to contribute to the development of space programs. This is the case of the UAE, which has announced a plan to create a university of space sciences.

Perhaps the other relevant aspect of the space race in the region is the mastery of technologies capable of countering missile and drone attacks.

Space detection and guidance technology offers a dual opportunity to develop surveillance, tracking and destruction systems for cruise missiles and small drones.

States interested in such systems and weapons have declared their intention to develop anti-missile missiles capable of hitting slow targets or low-flying targets to avoid radar detection and sophisticated defenses such as the Patriot missile system.

Halkin, a regional company specializing in the production and supply of precision guided missiles, unveiled at the IDEX defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday the Sky Knight system, the first anti-missile system against shells artillery and mortar which is designed and manufactured in the UAE.

A tour of the IDEX exhibit reveals the growing importance of drones in modern warfare. Their prototypes occupy large areas of exhibition grounds as the difference between space and traditional warfare technologies quickly fades.

Iran is expanding its missile capabilities with increasing sizes, ranges and types. He recently conducted exercises in which he paraded his various offensive missile and drone systems. Its leaders make no secret of their intention to make the entire Middle East region vulnerable to their retaliatory attacks if Israel attacks their nuclear or missile projects.

For its part, Israel is promoting the Iron Dome counter-technology it developed after the 2006 war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and has since improved its performance by repelling Katyusha rockets fired from Gaza.

The United States, in turn, has announced that it is working with the Israelis to develop defense systems derived from the Iron Dome model and that it wants to broaden the scope of research in this regard. This project comes after the Americans realized the danger of drones in infiltrated and avoided defense systems intended to counter ballistic missiles flying at high altitude.