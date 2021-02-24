The Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad renamed Narendra Modi stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday opened the world’s largest cricket arena here, the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium, which will now be known as the Narendra Modi Stadium – renamed in honor of the country’s prime minister.

The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate an impressive 1.32 lakh spectators.

“This stadium was conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat. He was then president of the Gujarat Cricket Association,” Kovind said in his speech after the inauguration.

“This stadium is an example of ecological development,” he added.

The President inaugurated the stadium in the presence of Interior Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among a host of other dignitaries.

“We decided to name him the prime minister of the country. It was Modi ji’s dream project,” Shah said after the inauguration.

The president also proceeded to the inauguration ceremony of a sports complex in the stadium, called the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sports enclave, for disciplines such as football, hockey, basketball, kabbadi, boxing and the lawn tennis, among others.

“I am convinced that this enclave will give Ahmedabad a new global identity in terms of world-class sports infrastructure,” Kovind said.

The cricket stadium opens with the third test between India and England, a day and night match on Wednesday, and will also host the fourth and final match of the series from March 4.

“I have no doubts that the facilities here will help the players perform better,” said the president.

“A lot of our players come from small towns and are struggling. Players encouraged by GCA include popular names today like Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel,” he added.

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium was built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a capacity of 1.32,000 spectators, it has passed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000 people.

“The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic football pitches put together,” said a Press Information Office note giving details of the huge structure.

The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, has witnessed some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar.

These included Sunil Gavaskar hitting the 10,000-point cricket test mark against Pakistan in 1987 and Kapil Dev claiming his 432nd test wicket to become the world’s highest wicket-taker in 1994, surpassing Sir Richard Hadlee.

Australian architectural firm Populous, which notably designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium, is the architect of the new stadium.

It has 11 red and black clay pitches and is the only stadium in the world to have the same ground surfaces for the main and training grounds.

“As children, we dreamed of the biggest stadium in the world in India. And now, as Minister of Sports, I know no limit that it has finally happened,” Rijiju said at the opening.

“It is one of the most modern sports facilities in the world,” he added.

Players from teams India and England, who have been training here for the past few days, have expressed their admiration for what they have experienced in the arena.

The land claims to have a drainage system that will only take 30 minutes from the time it stops raining to drain the water.

Instead of high pole floodlights, the playground has LED lights attached along the perimeter of the roof providing shadowless light – a first of its kind arrangement in India.

It is the only cricket stadium in the world to have four changing rooms for players so that consecutive matches can be played on the same day.

It also has a cricket academy, indoor training grounds and two separate training grounds with a small clubhouse.