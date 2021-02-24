Boris Johnson reveals why he quit journalism, says ‘you sometimes feel a little bit guilty’





On February 23, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he left journalism for politics because, in his home profession, he often found himself mistreating print people. During a visit to Sedgehill Academy in south-east London, the British Prime Minister displayed a colorful, sometimes combative style of speaking and writing, both as a journalist and as a politician. During his speech during the school visit, Johnson called journalism a “great profession” but added that the problem is “you always find yourself attacking people”. Johnson said: “I’ve been like a reporter for a long time, I’m still really, I still write stuff. But when you’re a journalist, it’s a very good job, it’s a great job, but the problem is that sometimes you always find yourself mistreating or attacking people ”. The British Prime Minister added: “It’s not that you want to abuse or attack them, but you are critical… maybe you sometimes feel a little guilty because you did not put yourself in the shoes of the person you criticize. , so I thought I would try ”. The Prime Minister today met with teachers and students @SedgehillSch. He recognized the resilience of young people across the country. The government is doing all it can to support students and staff as schools in England reopen on March 8. pic.twitter.com/CrCUS51MTo – British Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet) February 23, 2021 READ: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets his fiancée’s hair cut for the first time, see his look British Prime Minister criticized for his remarks Following his speech, the opposition Labor Party said the Prime Minister should apologize to reporters. According to ANI, Johnson has drawn criticism for telling children that journalists “always abuse people.” The Labor lawmaker and the head of the National Union of Journalists urged Johnson to apologize and added that such remarks showed his contempt for journalism. NUJ General Secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: “He may have written columns for a living, but this banal denigration of journalists as callous bullies reveals prime minister with utter disregard for journalism and freedom of the press”. Labor ghost media minister Chris Matheson also added: “For Boris Johnson, saying journalists ‘always abuse people’ probably says more about his own career.” READ: UK leader warns climate change threatens global security While the Prime Minister was criticized for his remarks, Johson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton defended the leader and said the Prime Minister was referring to the challenge journalists face. Stratton said Johnson describes journalism’s role as constantly asking for details and niceties. She added that the prime minister was referring to the work of journalists to hold the government to account. “This is the Prime Minister talking about the fact that you … as journalists your job is to constantly challenge and that’s something that makes us all better in government,” Stratton said. (With ANI entries) READ: British teens accidentally steal car with owner’s children inside, face kidnapping charges READ: UK reluctantly extends Brexit deal deadline until April, criticizing EU for ineffectiveness







