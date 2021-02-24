Inauguration of Narendra Modi Stadium in Sardar Patel Sports Enclave sparks congressional supporters





President Ramnath Kovind today inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, in the Sardar Patel sports enclave in Motera, Gujarat. Soon, supporters of Congress and “liberal” friends of Congress experienced a massive collapse accompanied by the dissemination of lies and misleading information. The Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed the Narendra Modi stadium. When Congress returns to power, it is expected to rename the name of one of the greatest congress leaders, Sardar Patel. Congress must not accept this insult to the memory of its leader – Abshar-DiljitDosanjhian (@Aaabshar) February 24, 2021 The congressional social media cell has been activated to claim that when Congress returns to power it will rename the stadium. What the congressmen did not get is that the stadium is named after PM Modi while the enclave, the whole complex that houses the stadium and various other sports facilities, is called Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. The stadium is only part of the larger sports complex. Swedish “teacher” and regular fake news seller Ashok Swain is back on Twitter after his “break” to continue spreading hatred. Hitler named the Stuttgart football stadium as Adolf-Hitler Kampfbahn in 1933! It is now called Mercedes-Benz Arena. – Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 24, 2021 He introduced the PM Modi vs Hitler analogy. Some people and bhakts attacked Mayawati for building their own statues. The same people are visibly silent as Narendra Modi renaming Motera Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium. Double standard a lot? – Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 24, 2021 An abusive troll posing as a journalist also intervened. The name change of Motera Stadium after our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings back treasured memories of the Modi monogrammed costume a bargain at 10 lakhs. Having a PM fakir makes you proud. A legend during his lifetime. All say Modi, Modi… – Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 24, 2021 A rather elaborate fusion was taking place. I think it’s nice arenarendramodi renames the Motera stadium Narendra Modi stadium. Any pretext of non-megalomaniac disappeared – Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 24, 2021 He was also joined by Congress leader Hardik Patel, who has been credited with pushing Congress further into oblivion in Gujarat. ,? – Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) February 24, 2021 Patel, too, doesn’t seem to know that the Sardar Patel Enclave is home to the stadium and not the other way around. Narendra Modi named Motera Stadium as “Narendra Modi Stadium” after being inspired by the life of Narendra Modi. Heights of narcissism. This must be the first case in the world where a living person has named public property after their own name. Megalomaniac! – Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 24, 2021 Narendra Modi’s narcissisms are crossing all limits day by day and the country is paying the price. What a miserable nation it is. #___ – Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 24, 2021 More congressional supporters have joined us. Which is quite entertaining considering that there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges and universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. The RTI of November 2013 reply had revealed that the last names Nehru-Gandhi were used for 450 different projects, projects and institutions. 12 central programs and 52 states, 28 sports tournaments and trophies, 19 stadiums, 5 airports and ports, 98 educational establishments, 51 awards, 15 scholarships, 15 sanctuaries and national parks, 39 hospitals and medical establishments, 37 institutions, chairs and festivals and 74 roads, buildings and places are named after 3 members of the Nehru-Gandhi family: Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. There are also parks and zoos dedicated to Kamala Nehru who was the wife of Jawaharlal Nehru. She had died even before India gained independence and had never been a politician. There are parks, gardens, memorials, schools and a hospital after Indira Gandhi’s youngest son, Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay Gandhi was an MP for a period of just six months and was best known for the forced sterilization campaign during the emergency scam and Maruti.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos