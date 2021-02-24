The world should support turkeys in the fight against terrorism





Countries that prefer to cooperate with terrorists will get lost in a black hole unless they change their minds, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at his parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara. Turkish President and Justice and Development Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the AK Party Group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara, Turkey on February 24, 2021. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that all countries should support Turkey’s justified fight against terrorism. “We call on all those who have principle and honor to support Turkey’s legitimate fight and approach” against terrorism, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) party on Wednesday in the capital Ankara. But countries that characterize this fight with words such as “but” or “however” are “making a critical mistake,” he added. Turkey’s counterterrorism operations within and across its borders are the country’s legitimate right as well as “humanitarian missions,” Erdogan said. Turkey, like all states in the world, has the right to bring the fight against terrorism to its source, he said. READ MORE: Why Turkey is targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq Conditional sentence of the United States Regarding solidarity beyond borders, Erdogan said: “From the Balkans to Turkistan, from the Caucasus to Africa, we will continue to be by the side of each of our brothers in all our heart geography during all their days, good and bad. “ He also pointed out that for years Turkey has made the fight against terrorism clear to its Western friends, saying: “If you don’t put out the fire of terror where you see it, one day it will happen. will surely spread to you “. “Despite this, the same mistakes are repeated. Here we are all watching the fate of those who do not listen to us,” he said. “We don’t even want to think about the future of these countries, whose streets are covered in fire and blood, whose parliaments are occupied and which are shaken by racism and Islamophobia,” Erdogan said. “Countries that prefer to cooperate with blood-minded terrorists rather than Turkey, one of the oldest states in the world, will get lost in a black hole unless they change their minds,” he said. he declares. Turkey has long been frustrated by the lack of cooperation from Western countries in its fight against terrorists, including the YPG / PKK. During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, was responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK. Earlier this month, after the PKK massacred 13 people in a cave in northern Iraq, including 12 Turkish citizens, the United States issued a conditional sentence, saying it condemned the massacre “if any reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK … are confirmed. ” Turkey lambasted the statement. Turkey also lambasted the silence or belated condemnation of Western countries in the face of the massacre. Ankara has also criticized Western countries for allowing terrorist groups to operate on their soil, refusing to extradite terrorist suspects wanted by Ankara, or even cooperating with terrorist groups such as the YPG / PKK along its borders. . READ MORE: Why did Turkey conduct an operation in the Iraqi region of Gara? Source: AA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos