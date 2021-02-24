Motera cricket stadium, the world’s largest, is named after Modi





It was conceptualized by the prime minister when he was the CM of Gujarat, President Ram Nath Kovind said at the inauguration.



The largest cricket stadium in the world at Motera in Ahmedabad was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium and inaugurated on Wednesday by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah; his son Jay Shah, secretary of the Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI); and others. The reconstructed stadium is part of the proposed and sprawling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sports enclave, which includes the world’s largest cricket stadium, a natatorium (indoor swimming pool), facilities for athletics and track and field sports, a football stadium, a hockey field and tennis stadium, sports halls and indoor arenas, velodrome / ice rink and outdoor courts. The enclave spans over 220 acres on the bank of the Sabarmati River in the northeast region of Ahmedabad. The President laid the foundation stone for the sports enclave with the inauguration of the reconstructed cricket stadium. In his speech, Mr. Shah said that Ahmedabad will become the city with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure at international standards after the completion of the Sardar Patel sports enclave. Associated with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. These three will be equipped to host any international sporting event, Shah said during the inauguration ceremony. The new Motera stadium, set up by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), is a PM’s dream project, completely demolish the old stadium and rebuild in its place a new one, which would be the largest in the world with the best facilities in its category. This stadium was conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. He was president of the Gujarat Cricket Association at the time, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his inaugural address on Wednesday. The old stadium, with a capacity of 49,000 seats, was known as Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium, where many historically significant matches were played. It hosted 12 tests, 23 one-day internationals and a T20 between 1982 and 2016. Plaque at Motera stadium announcing the stadium’s name change to Narendra Modi stadium, February 24, 2021 | Photo credit: Mahesh Langa Construction of the new stadium began in 2016. It was built at an estimated cost of 800 crore. The renovated stadium is spread over 63 acres of land. According to the GCA, the newly constructed stadium has a total capacity of 1.32,000 people. It far exceeds the capacity of Melbourne’s largest cricket ground in Australia, which can seat 90,000 spectators. There are three entry points to the stadium. The new stadium has four changing rooms with world-class facilities and an integrated 55-room clubhouse. The clubhouse has facilities for indoor and outdoor games, restaurants, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a gym and a 3D projection room. It is the first time that the field of an Indian cricket stadium has been equipped with LED lights. On the same day last year, February 24, the Prime Minister welcomed US President Donald Trump with the Namaste Trump mega event at the stadium.

